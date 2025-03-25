Submit Release
TPWD Coastal Fisheries to Host Oyster Buyback Application Workshops

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has opened its application period for the Oyster Boat License Buyback Program.

TPWD administers voluntary commercial fishing license buyback programs for the inshore shrimp, crab, and finfish fisheries, all of which have had a license moratorium since 2005 or earlier.

Voluntary license buyback programs reduce the number of licenses in the fishery. Funds generated from a surcharge on these commercial licenses go to purchase and retire commercial crab, finfish, bait and bay shrimp and oyster licenses, helping to ensure sustainable and stable populations over the long term.

TPWD will also use funds privately donated to supplement the department’s funds to incentivize the buyback. This unique opportunity has enabled the department to offer a fixed price of $30,000 for each Oyster Boat License. This is a limited time offer only available during the application period that began on March 14 and ends on May 31.

TPWD Coastal Fisheries staff will host one virtual and two in-person workshops to assist license holders with the application procedure as well as answer any questions regarding the Oyster Boat License Buyback Program process.

The virtual workshop will be held:

The two in-person workshops will be held:

  • 6:30 p.m. April 22 at the Bauer Exhibit Building in Port Lavaca.
  • 6:30 p.m. April 30at the Captain’s Room at the Nessler Center in Texas City.

Oyster license holders may email cfish@tpwd.texas.gov or call (512) 389-8575 for more details.

For questions, please contact TPWD’s Coastal Fisheries Commercial Fishing License Buyback Program Manager, Zack Thomas, via phone: (512) 389-8448 or zack.thomas@tpwd.texas.gov.

