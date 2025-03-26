Grammy-Nominated Artist Melky Jean Steps into the Spotlight as a Spirit Industry Innovator

Melky Jean

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melky Jean, the Grammy-nominated vocalist and internationally renowned humanitarian, is making waves in an entirely new arena. This May, she debuts as the CEO and founder of an innovative adult beverage brand, launching with a mission to redefine the spirits industry.Known for her powerful voice and collaborations with global icons such as Beyoncé, Carlos Santana, Shakira, and Patti LaBelle, Melky Jean has left an indelible mark on the music world. From chart-topping soundtracks like Love Jones to HBO’s Disappearing Acts, Melky has captivated audiences worldwide. Now, she’s channeling her creativity, cultural pride, and entrepreneurial spirit into a bold new venture in the beverage industry.“This brand is more than just a drink—it’s an experience,” Melky explains. “It’s a reflection of my roots, my rhythm, and what’s been missing from store shelves.”Drawing inspiration from her Haitian heritage and storied music career, Melky aims to build more than a brand—it’s a movement. With a focus on innovation and inclusivity, her mission is to elevate culture and provide a space for new voices within the spirits space, particularly women of color and creatives seeking representation.A Legacy of Leadership and Community ImpactWhile forging a path as a business leader, Melky remains deeply committed to philanthropy. She founded The Carma Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of women and children in Haiti by providing essential resources in health, housing, and education. Melky’s work and vision is described as groundbreaking and inspiring. Her career is a testament to her ability to lead with purpose and passion, breaking barriers. Her impact hasn’t gone unnoticed—Cosmopolitan, recognizing her musical talent, once dubbed her “a young Gladys Knight.” Her work as an artist has also earned her acclaim in leading outlets such as Rolling Stone, Cosmopolitan, and VIBE, highlighting both her vocal prowess and her commitment to meaningful storytelling through music.From the music stage to the boardroom, Melky Jean is a force of nature, embarking on a new chapter that is destined to be her most vibrant yet. With her new venture set to disrupt the spirits industry, she invites the world to raise a glass to celebrate culture, creativity, and community.About Melky Jean [ @therealmelkyjean ]:Melky Jean is a Grammy-nominated artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Best known for her collaborations with globally renowned artists and humanitarian work, she now turns her focus to the spirits industry with a brand that embodies innovation and inclusivity. Through her leadership, Melky aims to inspire a new generation of creators and consumers.###

