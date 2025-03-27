Modo25 Expands Team Following Google Premier Partner & Innovation Award Recognition

Left to right; Louise Hudson, Andrew Sherwin, Shweta Darshane

WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modo25 renews Google Premier Partner status for second year running.• The Leeds based agency has expanded its SEO, Affiliates and Sales teams with the addition of Louise Hudson, Kamila Shanazarova, Shweta Darshane and Andrew Sherwin.• The agency's SaaS product, ASK BOSCO® , has recently been awarded the 'Innovation Award' at the UK Paid Media Awards.Leeds based digital marketing agency, Modo25, is proud to announce that it has been named a Google Premier Partner for the second consecutive year, earning its prestigious accreditation for 2025. This recognition places Modo25 in the top 3% of Google Partners in the UK, a remarkable achievement for an independent agency competing alongside much larger firms.In the same month, the agency's SaaS platform ASK BOSCOhas also been awarded the prestigious 'Innovation Award' at the UK Paid Media Awards. The esteemed judges commended ASK BOSCOas "an impressive tool that addresses some of the most significant challenges faced by agencies and advertisers," highlighting the remarkable scale of solutions it provides.In addition, the agency has made four new hires to kick off 2025, reflecting the company's ongoing growth plans and commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients.The four new recruits will strengthen the already established SEO, Affiliates and Sales teams in the business, bringing a combined 33 years of experience to enhance the agency's position as a leader in Leeds' digital space.Modo25 is pleased to welcome Louise Hudson as SEO Account Manager and Kamila Shanazarova and SEO & Content Outreach Executive. Both bring a wealth of agency experience, after spending five years each at Kinesso, formerly StickyEyes, working on clients such as Adobe, Honda and Norton Finance.In their new roles, Louise and Kamila will strengthen the SEO team to devise comprehensive organic search strategies, write content, outreach for links and provide technical recommendations for clients. Speaking about her move, Louise said; "I'm excited to join Modo25 and continue to develop content SEO strategy for clients while honing my skills and diversifying my portfolio."In addition, Shweta Darshane has joined the team as an Affiliate Account Manager from EssenceMediacom. Bringing over three years of experience to the company, Shweta has previously worked across various industries, including clients such as Pentland Brands, Butlins and Warner Leisure Hotels. She joins the team to manage a range of affiliate programmes to create and run affiliate strategies, recruit new publishers to drive growth, negotiate exposure and monitor performance on behalf of clients.Andrew Sherwin is the most recent hire, joining the ASK BOSCOteam as Senior Business Development Manager this month, to help bring on new clients across the board for both the SaaS product and agency services.Andrew has a 20-year strong SaaS sales background, previously working at Signal Ai and The Curve consulting. On joining the team Andrew said; "I am buzzing to be joining the Modo25/AB team! The team are awesome, the product is groundbreaking. All my background just feels right for what we do, and I believe that I have a lot to offer to help us grow."Discussing the recent award wins and team growth, John Readman, founder and CEO of Modo25 and ASK BOSCOconcluded;"We're excited to welcome Louise, Kamilla, Shweta and Andrew to the Modo25 and ASK BOSCOteams. Each bring a wealth of experience, fresh perspectives and great ambition that align with our growth visions for the agency and SaaS product at an exciting time for us.Being recognised as a Google Premier Partner for the second year in a row is an incredible milestone for Modo25. Achieving this status is no small feat, particularly for an agency of our size. It reflects our team’s dedication, expertise, and commitment to delivering exceptional results. Alongside, winning the Innovation Award for ASK BOSCOis a great achievement for our data science team and we are thrilled to be earning recognition for our hard work."Modo25 is a global, supported in-housing and marketing technology provider. 