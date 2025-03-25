DARRYL "DMC" MCDANIELS, SELECTED AS TOP HUMANITARIAN AND MUSIC LEGEND OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

Darryl DMC McDaniels member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas this December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Innovator, Motivator, Philanthropist, and Author, was recently selected as Top Humanitarian and Music Legend of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Darryl "DMC" McDaniels is being celebrated for his exceptional career as a legendary music icon, which spans over four decades. His dedication, creativity, and outstanding contributions to the music industry have earned him this well-deserved recognition. IAOTP is proud to honor Darryl McDaniels at their Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Darryl for this recognition was an easy decision for our panel to make. He has dedicated his career to providing entertainment and legendary music for the world. His musical direction will be spoken about for years to come. We are thrilled to honor him this way and look forward to celebrating his outstanding accomplishments at the gala."With over forty years in the music industry, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels made history by breaking cultural barriers with his legendary band, Run-DMC. With forty million records sold and over a billion streams, he continues to inspire and shape the world. As part of the first rap group to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone and to be featured on MTV, he helped redefine music, culture, fashion, and language, leaving an indelible mark on American history. His influence on popular culture remains profound and undeniable.DMC continues to create, inspire, and motivate. In 2009, as a founding member of Run-DMC, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2016, he received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy, recognizing "performers who, throughout their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording."His music career remains iconic. His new album AMERICA, featuring collaborations with rock and hip-hop legends including Sebastian Bach, Chuck D, Mick Mars, Duff McKagan, Joan Jett, Sammy Hagar, Ice-T, Jazzy Jeff, Travis Barker and more will be available this year.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. McDaniels has received numerous awards and accolades. He has been recognized worldwide for his extraordinary talent in music and entertainment and humanitarian efforts. He will be featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square NYC and the Planet Hollywood Billboard on the iconic Las Vegas Strip and he will be honored at the IAOTPS Annual Awards Gala at the renowned Bellagio Hotel this December, where he will receive recognition as the Top Humanitarian and Hip-Hop Legend of the Decade.In 2021, Darryl McDaniels published his first children's book, Darryl's Dream, through Random House Books for Young Readers in partnership with Nickelodeon. He is also the co-author of Ten Ways Not to Commit Suicide (2016) reflecting on his journey and struggles with mental health. In partnership with U Will, McDaniels advocates for mental health support, particularly for men of color.As a person who has always known the importance of paying it forward, Darryl has been active in his community and is a philanthropist with many charities and organizations. He continues to inspire and innovate across multiple creative and philanthropic domains. In 2023, he launched Darryl Makes Cookies, featuring his signature chocolate chip cookies. Darryl Makes Comics, a comic book company, blending his love for hip-hop with his childhood passion for adventure. His comic company's first full-length graphic novel debuted in 2014, with an annual release following each year.Darryl's journey led him to advocate for adoption and foster care, as highlighted in the 2007 Emmy-winning documentary DMC: My Adoption Journey.In 2006, Darryl co-founded The Felix Organization, a nonprofit with a mission to enrich the lives of children in foster care. Since its inception 19 years ago, The Felix Organization has served over 18,000 children. Thousands of children have attended Camp Felix, a unique summer sleep-away camp designed to serve this population and even more have participated in Felix Forward, offering a variety of year-round enrichment opportunities and events within a caring and supportive community. Go to www.thefelixorganization.org to learn more.Beyond adoption, Mr. McDaniels' philanthropic efforts extend to various sectors, including his role on the Hip Hop Public Health Advisory Board, where he advocates for health awareness, and his involvement with the Garden of Dreams Foundation, which supports children facing adversity. His contributions to youth, adoption, and mental health advocacy have earned him numerous awards.Looking back, Daryll attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to continue to inspire young people across the country with messages of respect, responsibility, and self-awareness. His impactful work has solidified his legacy as an artist, advocate, and community leader.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.