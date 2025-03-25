Soap Free Procyon® Spot & Stain Remover Achieves Green Seal® Recertification

Plus Manufacturing has been providing environmentally safer cleaning products for almost 4 decades. Green Seal® Certification Soap Free Procyon Spot & Stain Remover

Soap Free Procyon® Spot & Stain Remover has secured another prestigious Green Seal® Certification, reinforcing the company's dedication to the environment.

In today's environmentally conscious market, this certification reinforces our position as industry leaders in eco-friendly cleaning technology.” — Jonathan Pearlstein, Vice President of Plus Manufacturing

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plus Manufacturing, Inc., the pioneering force behind the acclaimed Soap Free Procyon brand, proudly announces that its Soap Free Procyon® Spot & Stain Remover has secured another prestigious Green Seal® Certification. This latest certification reinforces the company's dedication to environmental stewardship and product excellence.

The Green Seal Certification validates the product's adherence to the stringent requirements of "GS-37 Edition 7.9 Cleaning Products for Industrial and Institutional Use." This certification ensures consumers that the Soap Free Procyon Spot & Stain Remover delivers exceptional cleaning performance while minimizing environmental impact.

"Entering 2025, we're thrilled to maintain our Green Seal® certification, which represents our ongoing commitment to sustainable cleaning solutions," states Jonathan Pearlstein, vice president at Plus Manufacturing. "In today's environmentally conscious market, this certification reinforces our position as industry leaders in eco-friendly cleaning technology."

First certified by Green Seal® in 2008, this latest renewal marks over 16 years of environmental leadership in the cleaning industry. The Soap Free Procyon Spot & Stain Remover continues to exemplify excellence in sustainable cleaning solutions.

"As we face growing environmental challenges in 2025, our commitment to providing certified sustainable products becomes even more crucial," notes Pearlstein. "Our customers can confidently choose a product that meets the highest environmental and performance standards."

The Soap Free Procyon® Spot & Stain Remover maintains its reputation for safety with:

· Zero per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)

· No volatile organic compounds (VOCs)

· No hazardous chemicals harmful to health or environment

"Looking ahead to 2025, we're intensifying our focus on sustainable innovation while maintaining our rigorous certification standards," adds Pearlstein. "Our goal is to continue leading the industry in environmentally responsible cleaning solutions."

About Plus Manufacturing, Inc.

Located in Spokane, Washington, Plus Manufacturing, Inc. has been a frontrunner in the production of environmentally safe cleaning products for over four decades under the trusted brand name, Soap Free Procyon. They are devoted to enhancing public health and the well-being of the planet through their sustainable, high-quality cleaning solutions. For more information, go to https://soapfreeprocyon.com/.

About Green Seal®

Green Seal® is a global nonprofit organization with a mission to transform the economy for a healthier, greener world. Since 1989, Green Seal has applied rigorous standards for health, environmental sustainability, and product performance to its certification programs to empower better purchasing decisions. Green Seal® has certified thousands of products, services, and spaces from hundreds of leading companies and is specified by countless schools, government agencies, businesses, and institutions. Today, the Green Seal® certification mark is a universal symbol that a product or service meets a high benchmark of health and environmental leadership.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.