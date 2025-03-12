Plus Manufacturing, Inc. Renews Green Seal® Certification for Soap Free Procyon® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser

Soap Free Procyon® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser Soap Free Procyon Soap Free Procyon Product Group

Since its initial Green Seal® Certification in 2008, the Soap Free Procyon® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser continues to lead in environmental stewardship.

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plus Manufacturing, Inc., a pioneer in eco-friendly cleaning solutions, proudly announces the renewal of Green Seal® Certification for its Soap Free Procyon® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser. This continued recognition underscores the company's enduring dedication to sustainable and premium cleaning products.

The Green Seal® Certification, under "GS-37 Edition 7.9 Cleaning Products for Industrial and Institutional Use," validates the product's ongoing compliance with rigorous environmental and health standards. This certification ensures customers can rely on both the product's effectiveness and its minimal environmental footprint.

"As we enter 2025, our renewed Green Seal® Certification represents our unwavering commitment to providing cleaning solutions that protect both our customers and our planet," states Jonathan Pearlstein, Vice President of Plus Manufacturing. "In today's climate-conscious world, we're proud to offer products that combine superior cleaning power with environmental responsibility."

"The cleaning industry continues to evolve, and we're staying at the forefront of sustainable innovation," Pearlstein adds. "Our 2025 formulation maintains our high standards while adapting to emerging environmental challenges."

Since its initial Green Seal® Certification in 2008, the Soap Free Procyon® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser continues to lead in environmental stewardship. The product maintains its chemical-free formulation, excluding per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), ensuring optimal safety for users and the environment.

"Looking ahead to 2025, we're not just maintaining standards – we're raising them. Our commitment to sustainability has never been stronger as we continue to innovate and improve our eco-friendly cleaning solutions," Pearlstein emphasizes.

For more information on Soap Free Procyon's® range of products or their Green Seal Certification, please visit www.soapfreeprocyon.com.

About Plus Manufacturing, Inc.

Located in Spokane, Washington, Plus Manufacturing, Inc. has been a frontrunner in the production of environmentally safe cleaning products for four decades under the trusted brand name, Soap Free Procyon. They are devoted to enhancing public health and the well-being of the planet through their sustainable, high-quality cleaning solutions.

About Green Seal®

Green Seal® is a global nonprofit organization with a mission to transform the economy for a healthier, greener world. Since 1989, Green Seal has applied rigorous standards for health, environmental sustainability, and product performance to its certification programs to empower better purchasing decisions. Green Seal has certified thousands of products, services, and spaces from hundreds of leading companies and is specified by countless schools, government agencies, businesses, and institutions. Today, the Green Seal certification mark is a universal symbol that a product or service meets a high benchmark of health and environmental leadership.

