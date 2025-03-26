EDRM Leaders and Trusted Partners Feted at the Fifth Annual Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards Dinner.

The individuals honored, like Dave Cohen, who has stewarded and led our EDRM Project Trustees for five years, are role models as our justice system adapts to rapid change.” — Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM®), leading the way for global best practices in e-discovery, congratulated those who were celebrated for their contributions at the Fifth Annual Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards Dinner.

David R. Cohen, Chair of EDRM’s Project Trustees and founder of the Records and Ediscovery group at EDRM Trusted Partner, Reed Smith, was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, as was EDRM Trusted Partner HaystackID®'s CEO Hal Brooks. Dawson Horn, recently retired from AIG and co-founder of BUiLT, Blacks United in Legal Technology, received a well-earned acknowledgement.

"I was honored and humbled to be presented with a lifetime achievement award at the ALM/Law.com annual awards dinner and, especially, to be in the company of such stellar other award winners and nominees," said Dave Cohen. "Congratulations to all!"

Farrah Pepper, EDRM Global Advisory Council leader and Chief Legal Innovation Counsel & Chief Global Discovery Counsel at Marsh McLennan, Madeline A. Boyer of Reed Smith, and Vazantha Meyers of HaystackID won the Monica Bay Women of Legal Tech Awards.

HaystackID also won Best Emerging Technology (non-AI), and Michael Sarlo won the Significant Advancement in Technology (Individual).

"Winning these awards at Legalweek 2025 is an incredible honor that reflects our commitment to innovation and the strength of our people-first culture," said Mary Bennett , Senior Director of Content Marketing and Awards Program Manager at HaystackID. "Hal Brooks receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award is especially meaningful—his clear-eyed vision for combining deep technical expertise with client-centered service has shaped HaystackID's culture and direction. It's because of that foundation that we're well-positioned to continue delivering meaningful impact in the legal tech space."

“All of those honored by Legalweek enrich our community by their collaboration and achievements,” said Mary Mack, CEO of EDRM. “Our Trusted Partners, like Reed Smith and HaystackID, provide the foundation for EDRM’s work. The individuals honored, like Dave Cohen, who has stewarded and led our EDRM Project Trustees for five years, are role models as our justice system adapts to rapid change.”

According to Rhys Dipshan, Legaltech News, “These awards recognize those who have made significant contributions to legal innovation from law firms, corporate legal departments and legal tech providers,” explained Rhys. “They honor the efforts of legal professionals or organizations, specifically how they are pushing the boundaries of legal innovation, redesigning processes and improving the way legal professionals work or building the foundation for a more innovative, creative and knowledgeable legal industry.”

A list of all of the honorees can be found here.

