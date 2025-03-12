EDRM Relaunches the Testimony Evidence Reference Model (TERM) Project

A New Framework for Managing Testimonial Evidence in Legal Proceedings

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading the way for global best practices in e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), is pleased to announce the relaunch of the Testimony Evidence Reference Model (TERM) project—an initiative designed to address the complexities of testimonial evidence management and provide a much-needed framework for its identification, preservation, and utilization in legal proceedings.

Bridging the Gap: Why TERM?

Legal cases rely on two primary forms of evidence: documentary and testimonial. While documentary evidence is typically created long before litigation and may have only tangential relevance, testimonial evidence is generated in real time during legal proceedings and is directly tied to the matters in dispute. Despite its critical role, traditional models do not fully capture the unique lifecycle, ethical considerations, and technological advancements involved in managing testimony.

The TERM project aims to close this gap by establishing best practices for:

-Identification of critical testimony

-Preservation & collection of transcripts

-Analysis & use in case strategy

-Ethical & technological considerations

-Reuse of testimony for future proceedings

“The EDRM wasn’t explicitly designed to identify and illuminate best practices for testimony,” said Michael Okerlund, CEO of CloudCourt. “Our team is exploring a separate, yet synergistic model that will equip legal professionals with the tools they need to manage testimony more effectively.”

A Multi-Faceted Approach: Working Groups & Key Areas

The TERM project will be divided into four specialized working groups, each addressing a critical aspect of testimony evidence management:

-Acquisitions & Generation – Best practices for capturing and preserving testimony in legal proceedings

-Accessibility & Utilization – Ensuring transcripts are accurate, ethically managed, and effectively used in case strategy

-Emerging Technologies – Examining the role of AI, automation, and other innovations in modern transcript management

-Workflow & Deliverables – Establishing clear processes for transcript production, review, and reuse

Leadership & Vision

The TERM project is led by:

-Michael Okerlund, CEO of CloudCourt

-Jeffrey Soldridge, Sr. Trial Specialist at Proskauer Rose

-Emily Chaidez, Attorney at Buchalter

-Sheila Grela, Paralegal at Buchalter

Their mission: To improve the accuracy, accessibility, and privacy of legal transcripts for the next generation of legal professionals. By fostering innovation and defining best practices, TERM will uphold the highest standards of integrity, efficiency, and technological sophistication.

Why Join an EDRM Project?

“This initiative presents an incredible opportunity for professionals across the legal and technology sectors to contribute, collaborate, and innovate,” said David R. Cohen, Chair of the EDRM Board of Project Trustees. “Not only do these projects create valuable industry resources, but they also provide participants with meaningful networking and learning experiences.”

Join the Global Conversation

By participating in the TERM project, contributors will become part of an international network of legal and technology professionals, including corporations, law firms, service providers, government agencies, educators, students, judges and media across 145+ countries.

The future of legal testimony starts here—and your voice matters.

Interested in contributing? Contact info@edrm.net to join the movement.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security, and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides, specifications, and frameworks to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and growing, and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations, and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM at EDRM.net.

