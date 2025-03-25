Submit Release
NUJ condemns shocking attack on journalist Natiq Malikzada

The journalist vocal in his opposition of the Taliban was attacked in his accommodation in February.

The union has expressed its concern at the reported attack against journalist Natiq Malikzada on 13 February, at a Home Office asylum hotel.

Last month, whilst in his room at an Aldershot hotel, Malikzada was assaulted by two men and left with stabbing injuries including lacerations to his hand, chest and neck. The NUJ understands, Hampshire police have arrested two men on suspicion of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent. 

The  journalist who has been vocal in his opposition to the Taliban arrived in the UK in September 2023 as a successful recipient of the UK government's Chevening Scholarship, supporting study at UK universities. 

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“This was a shocking incident which took place in what should be a place of safety. We are calling for a thorough and clear investigation and hope those responsible will swiftly be brought to justice."

