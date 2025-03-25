Public meeting to discuss Fish and Game's Strategic Plan scheduled in the Magic Valley Region

Idaho Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be hosting a public meeting to gather input for the 2025 Strategic Plan Update on Tuesday, April 1, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Magic Valley Region office located at 324 S. 417 E. in Jerome, just off Highway 93.

Fish and Game’s mission is to “Preserve, Protect, Perpetuate and Manage all of Idaho’s wildlife.” The strategic plan (which was last updated in 2015) is the roadmap Fish and Game uses to ensure it is achieving that mission. It charts the broad strategies and tactics Fish and Game will employ in the coming years to sustain Idaho’s wildlife and meet the demand for hunting, fishing and trapping.

While the plan provides the overall approach the agency will take in the future, it does not dictate the specific seasonal rules and regulations, or species management plans that Fish and Game updates on a regular basis.

The update will include public meetings in every region across the state in March and April to review potential priority areas and get feedback from Idaho residents on what they feel Fish and Game should focus on in the coming years.

Participants will be asked to provide input on the four external priority areas identified during the initial scoping phase of the project, which include:

Hunter, Angler, Trapper and Wildlife Viewer Satisfaction

Habitat Loss

Invasive Species and Disease

Predator Management

You can also comment online

People who are not attending meetings in person can also comment online about these topics, and others they feel should be priorities, on the Strategic Plan webpage. Deadline to comment is April 15.

Following the public outreach phase, a draft version of the 2025 Strategic Plan Update will be released to the public for review and comment prior to being considered by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission for adoption later in 2025.

More information on the Strategic Plan Update can be found at the Strategic Plan webpage.