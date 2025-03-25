Bolstering Accessibility Technology Resources

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $2.1 million in awards to 43 faith-based and not-for-profit organizations through the New York State Office of Faith and Nonprofit Development Services to improve public access to essential technologies. The funds are available to community organizations that will work directly with New Yorkers to help remove barriers for people who need technology resources, including telehealth appointments, career advancement services, remote educational opportunities, social services applications or other computer access needs.

“Technology is rapidly advancing, and we need to make sure that everyone has a fair chance at taking advantage of its resources,” Governor Hochul said. “From doctors appointments to opportunities in education and professional development, we are making these resources easily accessible for all New Yorkers.”

Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “The Office of Faith and Nonprofit Development is making good on Governor Hochul’s commitment to ensuring community-based organizations have access to critical state resources in order to serve the people of our great state. These grants to organizations across New York will help remove barriers for those in need to use technology resources to get telehealth, education, career advancement and any other support to better their lives.”

Director of the Office of Faith and Nonprofit Development Services Caura Washington said, In 2023, Governor Kathy Hochul reimagined the Office of Faith and Nonprofit Development Services Office commissioning this office to go on a 62-county tour. Our dedication to listen, understand, and respond to the needs often highlighted during that tour, in every region across our state, led to the development of this funding opportunity. Through the New York State request for application process, this opportunity was offered statewide, ensuring that funding was awarded with transparency and equal opportunity so that innovation and impact would take precedence. We are excited to continue to provide support across our state and meet the needs of everyday New Yorkers.”

President of New York State Interfaith Council A.R. Bernard said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for her visionary leadership and commitment to strengthening New York’s communities through the announcement of more than $2.1 million in awards to 43 faith-based and nonprofit organizations. This initiative reflects a deep understanding that communities thrive when faith-based and nonprofit partners are empowered to serve. I stand in full support of this effort and celebrate Governor Hochul’s continued promise to help these organizations fulfill their potential as pillars of hope, access, and opportunity for all.”

The grants of up to $50,000 will allow these organizations to further break down barriers for people in need of technology services by offering:

Technology access for communities across NYS.

Helping bridge gaps in technology for vulnerable populations.

Enhancing public programs with technology infrastructure investments.

Creating opportunities for public access to computers and the internet for education, job advancement, telehealth and more.

The goal of these grants is to work together with faith-based and non-profit organizations to enhance the ability to meet the community’s needs, including serving distinctly different populations and/or geographic locations and technology demands. The regions to receive the grants are:

Capital Region

Capital District Center for Independence (CDCI) $48,893

Higher Horizons Development Corp (HHDC) $49,433

Central New York

Syracuse Northeast Community Center (SNCC) $49,999

Finger Lakes

Episcopal SeniorLife Communities (ESLC) $50,000

Literacy West, NY (LWNY) $49,821

Mid-Hudson

CHOICE of New Rochelle (CHOICE of NY) $50,000

Echoes Africa Initiatives $50,000

NYSARC The ARC Mid-Hudson / Cornell Creative Arts Center $50,000

Parcare Community Health Network $50,000

Rockland Independent Living Center (BRIDGES) $50,000

United Hebrew of New Rochelle $42,431

Upon this Rock Ministries, Inc $50,000

Westchester Jewish Community Services, Inc. (WJCS) $50,000

Mohawk Valley

Muslim Community Association of Mohawk Valley (MCAMV) $50,000

Rescue Mission of Utica (RMU) $49,905

New York City Bronx

Bridge Builders Community Partnership (BBCP) $50,000

Kingsbridge Heights Community Center (KHCC) $50,000

Practice of Peace Foundation, Inc. $50,000

New York City Brooklyn

CAMBA $50,000

Kings Bay Y (KBY) $50,000

Metropolitan New York Coordinating Council on Jewish Poverty (Met Council) $41,253

University Settlement Society of New York (USS) $50,000

New York City New York

Chinatown Manpower Project, Inc. (CMP) $50,000

Girls Write Now (GWN) $50,000

Muslim Community Network (MCN) $50,000

New York City Queens

Center for the Integration & Advancement of New Americans (CIANA) $25,000

Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula (JCCRP) $50,000

Korean American Family Services Center (KAFSC) $50,000

Korean Community Services of Metro (KCS) $50,000

Rise Now, Inc $50,000

Rockaway Development & Revitalization Corporation (RDRC) $49,967

Southern Tier

The Economic Opportunity Program, Inc. (EOP) $48,600

AIM Independent Living Center (AIM) $50,000

Western New York

Ardent Solutions, Inc. $50,000

Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, Inc. (BFNC) $50,000

ChildCare Network of the Niagara Frontier, Inc. (The LINK) $50,000

Computers for Children, Inc. (AKA Mission: Ignite) $50,000

Gerard Place $49,793

Jewish Family Services of Western NY (JFS) $50,000

Literacy West NY, Inc. (LWNY) $49,533

The Chapel $ 36,715

Contracting organizations will start the development of the Community Resource Rooms to be available in the next few months, expanding technology accessibility for New Yorkers.

About the Office of Faith and Nonprofit Development Services

Since its creation in November of 2023, the New York State Office of Faith & Nonprofit Development Services has stood as a beacon of support and resources for faith-based and not-for-profit organizations across the State. At its core, the Office seeks to empower faith-based and not-for-profit organizations by providing essential information, facilitating access to state grants, and enhancing organizational capacities. More information is available on the Office of Faith & Nonprofit Development Services website.