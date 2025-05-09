Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Making Community College Free for Adult New Yorkers Entering High-Demand Fields and Strengthening Higher Education as Part of FY 2026 Budget

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed new legislation as part of the FY26 Enacted Budget to make major investments and enact initiatives to increase access to higher education. This legislation creates new pathways for free community college and takes key steps to expand access to financial aid and invest in State University of New York and City University of New York campuses.

“When my dad got his college degree, our family’s life was changed forever – I want every New York student to have that opportunity,” Governor Hochul said. “I am proud to announce that with the passage of this budget, New Yorkers now have the chance to pursue a free associate degree at SUNY and CUNY community colleges to help fill the in-demand jobs of tomorrow.”

Free Community College in High-Demand Occupations

The FY 2026 Budget provides $47 million ($28.2 million SUNY, $18.8 million CUNY) to cover the remaining cost of tuition, fees, and books for community college students ages 25-55 pursuing select associate degrees in high-demand occupations, including nursing, pathways into teaching, technology and engineering.

Investments in SUNY and CUNY Campuses

The FY 2026 Budget provides $307 million in new State support for SUNY State-operated campuses ($138 million) and CUNY senior colleges ($169 million). This funding includes:

$244 million in general operating support ($114 million SUNY, $130 million CUNY)

$22 million in increased funding for university employee fringe benefits at CUNY

$20 million for ACE and ASAP, which support academic and career advisement, tuition grants, textbooks, and transportation costs ($12 million SUNY, $8 million CUNY)

$15 million in artificial intelligence investments ($10 million SUNY, $5 million CUNY)

$2 million for the CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies

$1.5 million for the CUNY Mexican Studies Institute

$1 million for the Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium at SUNY

$750,000 for the First Responder Counseling Scholarship Program at SUNY.

$250,000 for the Carol Robles Román Scholarship at CUNY

In addition, the Budget provides SUNY Downstate with $100 million of operating support, for a total of $200 million over two years.

The Budget also provides SUNY and CUNY with significant capital investments:

$433 million for research facilities at SUNY state-operated campuses ($300 million) and CUNY senior colleges ($133 million)

$979 million for other projects at SUNY state-operated campuses ($610 million) and CUNY senior colleges ($369 million)

$900 million for modernization and revitalization of SUNY hospitals ($450 million each for Upstate Medical University and Downstate Medical University)

$166 million for community colleges ($131 million SUNY, $35 million CUNY)

$25 million to establish the Green Energy Loan Fund at SUNY

Part-Time TAP Program

The FY 2026 Budget consolidates the three existing State financial aid programs for part-time students, expanding eligibility for part-time TAP to students taking a minimum of three credits per semester, down from six. This builds on Governor Hochul’s historic expansion of the Tuition Assistance Program in the FY 2025 Enacted Budget.