Governor Hochul Announces Applications Open for East Side Building Fund

KeyBank Buffalo Market President and Commercial Banking Executive Mike McMahon said, “We look forward to witnessing the transformational impact this program will have for commercial and mixed-use property owners in East Buffalo. This program will equip participants with the funds necessary to enrich the community and encourage more robust economic development in the area. KeyBank is proud to stand alongside all the organizations contributing to the growth and advancement in East Buffalo.”

M&T Bank Community Reinvestment Executive Vice President Brad Dossinger said, “M&T Bank is committed to supporting the revitalization of Buffalo’s East Side, and we are confident this investment from the Regional Revitalization Partnership will make an impact in fostering local development and growth. Through our participation in the East Side Building Fund, we are helping commercial and mixed-use property owners access critical resources that will strengthen business districts, enhance neighborhood vitality, and create lasting opportunities for entrepreneurs and residents. As a bank with deep roots in Buffalo, this work is at the heart of M&T’s commitment to the city we call home. We’re proud to support it.”

NBT Bank Western Region President Ken Pawlak said, “NBT Bank is proud to continue Evans Bank’s support of RRP, and this initiative is the perfect illustration of why. We are pleased to see that the focus on Buffalo East Side is continuing, and we are confident that this new investment will expand upon the East Side Avenues successes.”

About the Regional Revitalization Partnership

The Regional Revitalization Partnership (RRP) is a $300M comprehensive economic development strategy and public-private partnership that maximizes impact and leverages additional investment for Buffalo’s East Side, Niagara Falls and Rochester. This community-driven, collaborative strategy takes a holistic approach to economic development and is designed to build community wealth through multiple paths. The RRP was developed in collaboration with New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and Empire State Development (ESD) and is supported by ESL, Max and Marian Farash Charitable Foundation, Five Star Bank, KeyBank/First Niagara Foundation, William & Sheila Konar Foundation, M&T Bank, NBT Bank, John R. Oishei Foundation, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and partners in the cities of Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Rochester. RRP program implementation is led by the Center for Regional Strategies.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York’s chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the State's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development.

The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov