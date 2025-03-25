Sterling Associates' online auction, April 2nd, features art glass lampshades, DeVilbiss atomizers, Noritake and Nippon

Set of five Quezal blue double-hooked pulled-feather shades with gold aurene interior. Estimate: $500-$700 Quezal lampshades include lot #160, a pulled-feather selenium red tulip shade with crimped bottom and gold aurene interior. Estimate: $600-$800 A stunning example of vintage craftsmanship, a DeVilbiss green opaline glass and gilt atomizer is estimated at $100-$200 Nippon Coralene vase, patented in 1909, 9 inches tall and boasting a lovely lakeside village scene with trees. Estimate: $100-$200 Noritake Art Deco portrait lusterware plate with a scene of a lady in a gown, 7¾ inches in diameter. Estimate: $100-$200

The Late Spring Specialty Antique Estate Auction, at 5pm ET, will be headlined by the outstanding single-owner collection of the late Judy Boyd (1939-2018).

It’s very unusual to see such a nice grouping of rare Quezal art glass lampshades all in one auction. The examples in this auction are a tribute to Judy Boyd’s keen collector eye.” — Stephen D'Atri

NORWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Late Spring Specialty Antique Estate Auction featuring the outstanding single-owner collection of the late Judy Boyd (1939-2018) of Bergen County, New Jersey, will be conducted online-only by Sterling Associates on Wednesday, April 2, starting promptly at 5pm Eastern time. Nearly 200 of the sale’s 262 lots are dedicated to Ms. Boyd’s vast decorative art collection.Items in the Boyd collection include superb art glass lampshades by such names as Tiffany, Steuben and Quezal; DeVilbiss atomizers , which often were used for perfumes and are admired for their elegant design and historical significance; and vibrant and colorful examples of Japanese Noritake ceramics and Nippon porcelain Of those categories, the one expected to generate the greatest bidder buzz is the lampshades, especially the offerings by Quezal. “It’s very unusual to see such a nice grouping of rare shades all in one auction,” remarked Stephen D’Atri, the owner of Sterling Associates. “The examples in this auction are a tribute to Judy Boyd’s keen collector eye.”The Quezal shades include lot #160, a pulled-feather selenium red tulip shade with crimped bottom and gold aurene interior, with an estimate of $600-$800; lot #130, a double-zipper bullet-form shade, expected to bring $200-$300; and lot #132, a set of five blue double-hooked pulled-feather shades with gold aurene interior. Estimate: $500-$700.Notably, lot #146 is a set of three Steuben iridescent pulled-feather art glass shades that previously sold at Sotheby’s. The set has an estimate of $300-$500.DeVilbiss is a company now known for manufacturing and selling automotive spray guns and paint guns, but it began in the 19th century as a manufacturer of atomizers, much to the delight of the people who collect them. The first of the company’s atomizers were invented around 1887 by Dr Allen De Vilbiss for use in spraying tiny droplets of medication into his patients’ nasal cavities and throats.Dr. DeVilbiss’ sons were also adept product developers, and within a few decades they were producing atomizers for perfumes. Lot #6, a DeVilbiss green opaline glass and gilt atomizer, is a stunning piece of vintage craftsmanship. It carries a modest pre-sale estimate of $100-$200, but sharp-eyed bidders have already surpassed that many times.Lot #17 is a set of two DeVilbiss wheel-cut and gilt atomizers, 7 inches tall; while lot #44 is an attractive example about a half-inch taller. All the DeVilbiss atomizers, in fact, have pre-auction estimates of $100-$200, meant to encourage collectors to bid early and bid often.Ms. Boyd loved the nostalgia and beauty of antique perfume bottles. She focused her collecting on DeVilbiss because she appreciated the beauty of the American art glass in such a small and delicate form. Many of Judy’s bottles are identical to or variations of bottles found in the book DeVilbiss Perfume Bottles by Marti DeGraaf and Toby Mack.Ms. Boyd was mentioned prominently in the books Van Patten’s ABC’s of Collecting Nippon Porcelain and The Spain Book of Noritake Collectibles, A-Z. Now, the very pieces that are discussed in these important reference guides can be purchased for the lucky collectors who submit winning bids. All would be fine additions to any serious collection.A few examples include a Nippon Coralene vase, patented in 1909, 9 inches tall and boasting a lovely lakeside village scene with trees; a Noritake Art Deco Pierrot luster ashtray, 6 inches by 4.25 inches; and a Noritake Art Deco portrait lusterware plate with a scene of a lady in a gown, 7.75 inches in diameter. Each of the three has a $100-$200 estimate.For many years in the 1980s and 1990s, Ms. Boyd served on the executive board of the International Nippon Collector’s Club and was the editor of the International Nippon Newsletter. She authored article after article about the origins of different techniques used by the Japanese in producing different types of Nippon and its styles and designs.The rest of the auction will contain items sourced primarily from prominent local estates and collections, including clocks, porcelains, artworks, sneakers and even a collection of vampire killing kits and related items that previously belonged to a distinguished doctor who split his time between the lively streets of New Orleans and the avenues of Paris.Lot #193 is a carved figural vampire killing kit, including a silver-mounted Dutch Bible, Holy water, garlic and salt bottles; stakes, and a hammer cross. Estimate: $1,500-$2,000. Overall, each piece in the doctor’s collection tells a story of his travels and dedication to both history and culture. Also offered are examples of “memento mori” (literally translating to “a reminder of death”).Lot #198 is a wall hanging vampire killer grouping, measuring 15 inches by 22 inches by 5 inches, with an estimate of $1,500-$2,000. Lot #200 is a memento mori Roman soldier marble bust, 32 inches tall by 24 inches wide. It is expected to reach $2,500-$3,500.Lot #166 is a gorgeous Tiffany Studios bronze harp floor lamp, having a three-footed base with a Tiffany gold Favrile shade marked “L.C. Tiffany Favrile.” The base is also marked “Tiffany Studios New York.” The 55¾-inch-tall lamp is expected to realize $1,000-$1,500.Sterling Associates’ Wednesday, April 2, 2025 online-only auction will follow the same innovative blueprint Stephen D’Atri has used since first opening the doors to his brick-and-mortar business. The auction will begin at 5pm Eastern time and will be conducted online via LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable like a gallery auction, but with no live in-gallery bidding.All items may be previewed through the online catalog or in person at Sterling Associates’ gallery by appointment only. Winning bidders have the option of picking up their auction purchases at Sterling Associates’ premises at 537 Broadway, Norwood, NJ 07648. Alternatively, goods can be shipped anywhere in the world via third-party shippers.For additional information on any item, call 201-768-1140 or email info@antiquenj.com. Online: http://www.antiquenj.com . View the fully illustrated catalog and sign up to bid absentee or live online through LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable.About Sterling Associates:Sterling Associates of Norwood, New Jersey, is owned and operated by its founder, Stephen D’Atri. The D’Atri family, which has been in the antiques business for nearly seven decades, provided the all-important foundation that guided Stephen toward what would become a successful and rewarding lifelong career. After working with his family and graduating from Rutgers University, Stephen furthered his education at New York School of Interior Design. In 1989, he opened his own businesses, Sterling Restoration and Antique D'zynes. Those firms merged to become the company known today as Sterling Associates Inc., a full-service antique sales, auction and restoration facility, specializing in the finest European and American antiques. Stephen scours the New Jersey/New York/Connecticut tri-state region for rare and beautiful estate objects which he offers to collectors, interior designers, decorators and others in the trade. Sterling Associates’ restoration services are known for their historical accuracy and are always undertaken or personally overseen by Stephen D'Atri himself.

