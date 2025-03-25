Submit Release
House Resolution 93 Printer's Number 0811

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - House Resolution 93

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

WEBSTER, HADDOCK, HOWARD, SOLOMON, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, MADDEN, NEILSON, CERRATO, GILLEN

Short Title

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a comprehensive study and issue a report on Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps programs in schools in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Study on JROTC Programs in Schools

Actions

0811 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 3, 2025
Reported as committed, March 25, 2025

