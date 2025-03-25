House Resolution 93 Printer's Number 0811
PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - House Resolution 93
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
WEBSTER, HADDOCK, HOWARD, SOLOMON, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, MADDEN, NEILSON, CERRATO, GILLEN
Short Title
A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a comprehensive study and issue a report on Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps programs in schools in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Study on JROTC Programs in Schools
Actions
|0811
|Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 3, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 25, 2025
Generated 03/25/2025 01:56 PM
