House Resolution 93 Printer's Number 0811

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - House Resolution 93 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors WEBSTER, HADDOCK, HOWARD, SOLOMON, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, MADDEN, NEILSON, CERRATO, GILLEN Short Title A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a comprehensive study and issue a report on Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps programs in schools in Pennsylvania. Memo Subject Study on JROTC Programs in Schools Actions 0811 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 3, 2025 Reported as committed, March 25, 2025 Generated 03/25/2025 01:56 PM

