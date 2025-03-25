House Bill 448 Printer's Number 0426
PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - House Bill 448
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
DIAMOND, KENYATTA, GILLEN, BRENNAN
Short Title
An Act amending the act of July 9, 1987 (P.L.238, No.43), known as the Radon Certification Act, further providing for confidentiality of data.
Memo Subject
Allowing Previous Property Owners to Access Radon Data
Actions
|Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL AND NATURAL RESOURCE PROTECTION, Feb. 3, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 18, 2025
|First consideration, March 18, 2025
|Laid on the table, March 18, 2025
|Removed from table, March 25, 2025
