House Resolution 14 Printer's Number 0222

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Sponsors BENNINGHOFF, BANTA, BOROWSKI, BRENNAN, CIRESI, DALEY, FREEMAN, GALLAGHER, GILLEN, GREINER, HAMM, JAMES, KENYATTA, KHAN, LABS, M. MACKENZIE, MARCELL, McNEILL, MENTZER, NEILSON, PICKETT, POWELL, PROBST, REICHARD, ROWE, SCHMITT, STAATS, TWARDZIK, VENKAT, VITALI, ZIMMERMAN, KOZAK, MADDEN, HADDOCK, HEFFLEY, WARREN, CONKLIN

Short Title A Resolution designating April 12, 2025, as "Volunteer Firefighter Day" in Pennsylvania to honor the brave men and women who make sacrifices to protect their community as volunteer firefighters.

Memo Subject Volunteer Firefighter Day in PA - April 12, 2025

Generated 03/25/2025 01:56 PM

