House Bill 407 Printer's Number 0379

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25

POWELL, KHAN, SANCHEZ, MARCELL, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, DONAHUE, HADDOCK, SCHLOSSBERG, CIRESI, DEASY, STEELE, GREEN, GILLEN, LABS

Short Title

An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the offense of stalking.

Memo Subject

Prohibiting Remote Stalking

Generated 03/25/2025 01:56 PM

