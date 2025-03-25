House Bill 407 Printer's Number 0379

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Sponsors POWELL, KHAN, SANCHEZ, MARCELL, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, DONAHUE, HADDOCK, SCHLOSSBERG, CIRESI, DEASY, STEELE, GREEN, GILLEN, LABS

Short Title An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the offense of stalking.

Memo Subject Prohibiting Remote Stalking

Generated 03/25/2025 01:56 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.