House Bill 354 Printer's Number 0308

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - House Bill 354 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors SOLOMON, GLEIM, SANCHEZ, GREINER, HILL-EVANS, BURGOS, KENYATTA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HADDOCK, MARCELL, KHAN, MALAGARI, DONAHUE, STEELE, GREEN Short Title An Act providing for "What Is Your Pennsylvania Story" guidelines for school entities; and imposing duties on the Department of Education. Memo Subject What is Your Pennsylvania Story? Actions 0308 Referred to EDUCATION, Jan. 27, 2025 Reported as committed, March 17, 2025 First consideration, March 17, 2025 Laid on the table, March 17, 2025 Removed from table, March 25, 2025 Generated 03/25/2025 01:55 PM



