Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,882 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 354 Printer's Number 0308

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - House Bill 354

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

SOLOMON, GLEIM, SANCHEZ, GREINER, HILL-EVANS, BURGOS, KENYATTA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HADDOCK, MARCELL, KHAN, MALAGARI, DONAHUE, STEELE, GREEN

Short Title

An Act providing for "What Is Your Pennsylvania Story" guidelines for school entities; and imposing duties on the Department of Education.

Memo Subject

What is Your Pennsylvania Story?

Actions

0308 Referred to EDUCATION, Jan. 27, 2025
Reported as committed, March 17, 2025
First consideration, March 17, 2025
Laid on the table, March 17, 2025
Removed from table, March 25, 2025

Generated 03/25/2025 01:55 PM


 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 354 Printer's Number 0308

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more