House Bill 354 Printer's Number 0308
PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - House Bill 354
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
SOLOMON, GLEIM, SANCHEZ, GREINER, HILL-EVANS, BURGOS, KENYATTA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HADDOCK, MARCELL, KHAN, MALAGARI, DONAHUE, STEELE, GREEN
Short Title
An Act providing for "What Is Your Pennsylvania Story" guidelines for school entities; and imposing duties on the Department of Education.
Memo Subject
What is Your Pennsylvania Story?
Actions
|0308
|Referred to EDUCATION, Jan. 27, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 17, 2025
|First consideration, March 17, 2025
|Laid on the table, March 17, 2025
|Removed from table, March 25, 2025
Generated 03/25/2025 01:55 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.