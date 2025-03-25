Submit Release
House Bill 156 Printer's Number 1047

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Sponsors

McNEILL, CONKLIN, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, GIRAL, SCHLOSSBERG, HADDOCK, FREEMAN, HANBIDGE, PROBST, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, DONAHUE, NEILSON, SAMUELSON, HOWARD, CIRESI, HOHENSTEIN, SHUSTERMAN, DALEY, DEASY, GREEN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CERRATO, ISAACSON, MAYES

Short Title

An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in departmental powers and duties as to licensing, providing for carbon monoxide alarm standards in children's institution and family child care homes.

Memo Subject

Carbon Monoxide Alarms in Child Care Facilities (formerly HB 494)

