Oregon Heritage Released 2024 Oregon Main Street Annual Report

Oregon Heritage just released the 2024 Oregon Main Street Annual report. A copy of the report can be found on the Oregon Main Street website: www.oregonmainstreet.org.

The report highlights the collective impact of communities participating in the Main Street Track of the Oregon Main Street Network in 2024, including over $24 million in private sector investment, 168 net new businesses, 1,652 net new jobs, and over 293 building rehab projects. In addition, volunteers contributed almost 34,000 of volunteer hours to make their communities better places to live, work, shop, and experience. The cumulative impact since 2010 is also included in the report.

The report also features community spotlights on projects and activities happening on Main Street in Oregon including the HRVI building restoration project in Chiloquin which was a recipient of a $200,000 Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant in 2022 and is nearing completion.

Currently, there are over 100 communities in Oregon participating in one of the different levels of the Oregon Main Street Network: Accredited Main Street, Designated Main Street, Affiliated Main Street, Connected Communities, or as part of one of the Rural Regional Main Street hubs. There isn’t a fee to participate in the Oregon Main Street Network.

Oregon Main Street (OMS) is part of Heritage Programs in Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. OMS is designed to assist with the revitalization of historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts, promote economic development, and encourage historic preservation. The program uses an approach that advocates a return to community self-reliance, local empowerment, and the rebuilding of central business districts based on their assets, unique architecture, personal service, local ownership and entrepreneurship, and sense of community.