QuickLiquidity Delivers 7-Day Cash-Out Refinance for Staten Island Multifamily Property

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuickLiquidity , a direct lender specializing in asset-based bridge loans for investment real estate, proudly announces the successful closing of a first mortgage cash-out refinance secured by an 8-unit apartment building in Staten Island, New York. This achievement underscores QuickLiquidity’s commitment to providing swift and flexible financing solutions for real estate investors.The borrower acquired the 8-unit apartment building in January 2025 through an all-cash purchase. Seeking to leverage the property’s equity for further investments, the borrower turned to QuickLiquidity for a cash-out refinance. Demonstrating remarkable efficiency, QuickLiquidity closed the loan within seven days of the signed term sheet, enabling the borrower to promptly pursue additional investment opportunities.QuickLiquidity distinguishes itself by eliminating traditional lending barriers such as credit checks, personal income verification, and personal tax returns. In this transaction, the company expedited the process by conducting an internal property evaluation, foregoing the need for a third-party appraisal. This approach not only reduced costs for the borrower but also accelerated the closing timeline.“We recognize that in real estate investing, time is of the essence,” said A. Yoni Miller , Principal of QuickLiquidity. “Our mission is to provide our clients with rapid access to capital, allowing them to seize opportunities without being hindered by bureaucratic delays. This transaction exemplifies our dedication to speed, flexibility, and reliable execution.”This deal was facilitated through a mortgage broker, highlighting QuickLiquidity’s commitment to fostering strong relationships within the brokerage community. The broker’s commission was transparently included in the term sheet and disbursed directly from the HUD-1 settlement statement at closing, ensuring clarity and trust throughout the process.About QuickLiquidity, LLCFounded in 2015, QuickLiquidity is a direct lender exclusively focused on providing asset-based financing for investment real estate. Specializing in first-position bridge loans, the company has built a reputation for offering innovative, borrower-focused solutions that prioritize speed, flexibility, and competitive pricing. QuickLiquidity eliminates the traditional hurdles of credit checks, personal income verifications, and tax returns, focusing on the property to deliver efficient, stress-free funding.QuickLiquidity leverages advanced technology to streamline the lending process, making it fast, simple, and accessible around the clock. Real estate investors can submit loan requests 24/7 through the company’s user-friendly online application, offering unmatched convenience and flexibility. With same-day loan approvals and closings in as little as five days, QuickLiquidity empowers investors to move quickly without unnecessary delays. By optimizing every step from application to funding, QuickLiquidity provides a seamless borrowing experience built for speed.Real estate investors and mortgage brokers can learn more or submit a loan request at www.quickliquidity.com . Our team is ready to partner with you, providing the speed, flexibility, and reliability needed to achieve your investment goals. Apply today and experience why QuickLiquidity is a trusted leader in bridge lending.

