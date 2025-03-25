Now Hiring! TBI Criminal Intelligence Analyst

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position.

TBI CRIMINAL INTELLIGENCE ANALYST 1 Criminal Intelligence Unit SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY (SOR) TBI Headquarters Davidson County 1 Vacancy

Job Duties: The Intelligence Analyst will be assigned to work in a fast-paced environment in direct support of TBI’s ongoing intelligence gathering and investigative responsibilities. This candidate shall possess a strong work ethic, good interpersonal communication skills, the ability to multi-task, and an understanding of commonly available computer programs and applications. They should also be well versed in open-source intelligence collection, demonstrate strong writing and analytical skills, and be detail oriented. During the 2-year probation period, candidates will shadow seasoned Criminal Intelligence Analysts as they perform their daily duties in support of TBI’s mission and directives. Candidates will be required to complete a robust formalized training process as recommended by the Intelligence Community (IC) along with working under close supervision conducting the more routine duties and database inquiries while learning the operating procedures and investigative techniques used by the TBI. Candidates will develop and prepare a variety of standard reports and will gather information and intelligence by phone, email, internet, database searches, and/or other available resources to collect, process, and disseminate sensitive law enforcement intelligence to internal and external customers. Candidates will also serve on crisis teams and shall be in a rotational on-call status for after-hours response to critical incidents.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s degree

Substitution of Experience for Education: Experience as an Intelligence Analyst at TBI can be substituted for the required education.

Monthly Salary: $4,517 – $6,758

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Apply on Job Opening 66673 on the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). This position will be posted March 25, 2025, – April 3, 2025.

