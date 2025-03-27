Gilroy Gardens Celebrates 25 Years of Learning, Love and Laughter

Guests dancing with Gil and Roy Mascots Guests riding South County Backroads Paddleboats out on the lake

California’s beloved horticultural theme park marks its 25th Anniversary with fun family festivities all year long

Gilroy Gardens is a truly special place, and we’re so excited to celebrate 25 years of learning, love and laughter with all of our guests.” — Hoa Minh Le, President & General Manager, Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park

GILROY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park is now officially open for the 2025 season—the horticultural theme park’s 25th year in operation. To commemorate this important milestone, guests are invited to join in a special springtime 25th Anniversary Celebration as well as other exciting events going on all year long.25th Anniversary CelebrationThe Gilroy Gardens 25th Anniversary Celebration includes two new live musical shows: an energetic "Welcome Party" at the Clubhouse as guests cross over Sycamore Bridge to enter the park, and "25 Years: A Musical Celebration”, a song-and-dance-filled journey through the park's history and educational mission, playing three times daily in the Lakeside Amphitheater.At the Mascot Meet-and-Greet area, visitors can say hello to Gil and Roy, the park's garlic bulb mascots, as well as other friendly "critters" who served as mascots in the past, such as Rax Raccoon, Rita Rabbit, and P.G. "Probably Gonna" Swinedlya the Coyote. Different characters appear each weekend—and guests can collect fun souvenir trading cards on every visit.Other special 25th Anniversary experiences include historical exhibits at various Memory Spots throughout the park. At the Time Capsule Creation Station, guests can add their own favorite Gilroy Gardens memories to a time capsule that will be sealed up and re-opened at the park's 50th Anniversary in 2050.Specialty food items available only during the 25th Anniversary Celebration (through May 26) include throwback favorites like the Banana Split and Apricot Freeze as well as new offerings such as New Orleans-style Beignets and a unique Pandan Funnel Cake topped with vanilla ice cream and coconut flakes.President and General Manager Hoa Minh Le said, "Gilroy Gardens is a truly special place, and we’re so excited to celebrate 25 years of learning, love and laughter with all of our guests. We're grateful to our Members, volunteer docents, and many community partners for making this milestone anniversary possible. And we’ll keep the party going all the way through Memorial Day Weekend!"Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park is now open weekends from 10am-6pm and select weekdays during Spring Break (April 7-11) from 11am-5pm. The 25th Anniversary Celebration continues through May 26, 2025. Tickets and Memberships can be purchased online at GilroyGardens.org Exciting New Events and Beloved TraditionsGilroy Gardens also has a full slate of special events planned for the rest of 2025. In the summer (timed to coincide with the local cherry harvest), the park will host the all-new Cherry Jubilee, a “stupendous cherry-centric extravaganza” full of cherry-themed entertainment, games, specialty food, and eccentric characters. Returning in late summer will be the popular Friday evening Carnival Nights event, which debuted in 2024 featuring jugglers, magicians, and all the park’s rides lit up at night.In the fall, Gilroy Gardens will be transformed into the wacky world of BOO Alley during The Great Big BOO, where guests come in costume to go trick-or-treating along the BOO Trail, sing and dance to a live musical show, and encounter friendly characters like Wolfgang Werewolf and Vinnie the Vampire on themed rides throughout the park.Closing out the 25th anniversary year will be the return of North Pole Nights, a winter wonderland of glittering light displays, Santa’s workshop, a lively musical show, ice skating under the stars, and festive food and drinks. New Year’s Eve features a DJ dance party and a fantastic fireworks show over Coyote Lake at midnight.Where Fun Grows on TreesSince it first opened in 2001 as Bonfante Gardens, Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park has welcomed over 9 million guests to explore the park’s unique combination of natural wonders, family-friendly rides, splashy water play areas, and over 10,000 trees.Today, Gilroy Gardens is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that employs hundreds of local youths each year, welcomes visitors from around the world, and drives overnight visits and economic growth throughout the community. Over the last quarter-century, the park has provided countless memories and experiences in support of its mission to educate and inspire families, especially children, to appreciate horticulture and the importance of trees in our lives.Members Make the Magic HappenThe best way to enjoy all the magic and wonder of Gilroy Gardens’ 25th anniversary season is to become a Member. For a limited time, Value Memberships are available for just $70 during the early-season "Everyone's a Kid" promotion. Value Members enjoy unlimited regular-season visits, including the 25th Anniversary Celebration and Cherry Jubilee. Premium Memberships include even more benefits, such as unlimited visits and free parking all year long (including all special events) as well as in-park discounts on food and merchandise and Bring-a-Friend-FREE Fridays. All Memberships are tax-deductible and can be purchased online at GilroyGardens.org or at the park.###About Gilroy Gardens Family Theme ParkGilroy Gardens Family Theme Park is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and California’s only horticultural theme park. Founded by Michael Bonfante, the park offers a unique family experience centered around trees and plants with an emphasis on local history. The park features over 40 rides and attractions and more than 10,000 trees, including the world-famous Circus Trees, as well as special events throughout the year. Gilroy Gardens is celebrating 25 years of learning, love and laughter in 2025. For more information, visit GilroyGardens.org.© Gilroy Gardens, Inc. A 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Corporation Created & Built by Michael Bonfante.

