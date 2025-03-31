Freight Markets Face New Tariff Realities, Capacity Shifts, and Soft Demand According to Dimerco’s April Freight Report

Global Manufacturing PMI 2024 vs 2025 April Freight Market Forecast - NA April Freight Market Forecast - China

Tariffs, shifting demand, and capacity realignments are reshaping global freight markets. Dimerco’s April report highlights key trends and strategic insights.

We’re seeing a fundamental shift in how vessels are deployed, which could cause congestion at major U.S. ports and drive intermodal costs higher.” — Peter Lin, VP of Ocean Freight at Dimerco

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dimerco’s latest report highlights critical shifts in freight markets driven by new U.S. tariffs, changing consumer demand, and significant capacity adjustments, creating fresh logistical challenges and opportunities. With new U.S. tariffs in place, ocean freight adjustments underway, and air cargo demand fluctuating, businesses must stay agile to navigate these changes.Newly imposed U.S. tariffs on Chinese-built vessels and select imports are prompting immediate sourcing shifts, notably increasing cargo movements toward Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, ocean freight markets are experiencing softening rates due to overcapacity, with carriers implementing blank sailings and slow-steaming to stabilize pricing.Key Market Trends from the April Report:------------------------------------------------------⦿ E-Commerce Demand Remains Soft: E-commerce shipment volumes have yet to see a strong rebound post-holiday, leading to excess airfreight capacity on key routes. “Market conditions suggest this slowdown could persist until June unless demand surges or new tariffs drive urgency,” said Kathy Liu, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Dimerco.⦿ Ocean Freight Adjustments & Trade Route Shifts: As supply chains continue shifting away from China, Southeast Asia is absorbing more manufacturing activity, increasing intra-Asia trade flows. However, regional infrastructure constraints pose risks of congestion and rate volatility. Tariffs and Policy Changes Create Uncertainty: The impact of new U.S. tariffs on Chinese-built vessels is beginning to be felt, with potential port restrictions and higher costs disrupting key trade lanes. “We’re seeing a fundamental shift in how vessels are deployed, which could cause congestion at major U.S. ports and drive intermodal costs higher,” said Peter Lin, VP of Ocean Freight at Dimerco.Regional Freight Trends to Watch:--------------------------------------------► North America: Companies should anticipate tariff-induced cost increases, prompting careful evaluation of long-term logistics contracts.► Europe: Businesses must factor in additional lead times due to persistent port congestion on Asia-Europe routes.► Southeast Asia: Infrastructure capacity is becoming a bottleneck, making diversified intra-regional shipping routes essential.► Taiwan & South Korea: Expect continued tightness in high-tech export capacity, necessitating proactive logistics planning.With these ongoing developments, Dimerco advises early shipment planning and diversified routing strategies to mitigate risks and avoid potential disruptions.For a full copy of the report or to arrange an interview with a Dimerco expert, get in touch with Santosh Nair (contact details below).About Dimerco--------------------Dimerco Express Group is a global provider of integrated logistics, transportation, and supply chain solutions. With a focus on delivering innovative and efficient services, Dimerco combines extensive industry expertise with advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company operates in key markets worldwide, helping clients navigate the complexities of international trade while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility. For more information, visit Dimerco's website.

