Sean Riley of Central Michigan University awarded the 2025 CAHME/Tim Campbell Scholarship for Selfless Service to Others

Sean Riley accepting The CAHME/Tim Campbell Scholarship Award for Selfless Service to Others and the Community﻿

These students are integral to driving meaningful change in the field and support CAHME's mission to advance the quality of healthcare management education” — Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE , PA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean Riley a MHA Candidate at Central Michigan University, has been named the 2025 CAHME/Tim Campbell Scholarship recipient for Selfless Service to Others and the Community﻿. He is currently serving which is as and with HM1(FMF/SW) Riley, Sean Joseph - Senior Medical Department Representative (SMDR) with Combat Logistics Battalion 453 Detachment 2 Maintenance Company (CLB 453 Det 2 Maintenance Co.) in Wichita, Kansas of 4th Marine Logistics Battalion (4th MLG).

CAHME scholarships recognize students enrolled in CAHME accredited programs who demonstrate exceptional potential to innovate and drive meaningful change in healthcare. This award was presented during the 10th Annual CAHME Awards Ceremony at the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Congress on Healthcare Leadership on March 23, 2025.

"Sean was chosen for his deep commitment to give back to the community and belief that volunteering is a powerful way to make a positive impact on the lives of others. Through his involvement with several reputable organizations, he consistently demonstrates his dedication to service and helping those in need,” said Mickey Morrison, Business Analyst, Siemens Energy and longtime friend of the late Tim Campbell.

“I am honored to have nominated Sean for the CAHME/Tim Campbell Scholarship for Selfless Service to Others and the Community. Through his unwavering commitment to both serving others and serving his country as a Hospital Corpsman (medic) in the U.S. Navy, Sean has consistently exemplified the highest ideals of selfless service. Early on in his military career, he had the opportunity to deploy with the Pacific Partnership providing humanitarian support throughout Southeast Asia on the USNS Mercy Hospital Ship to provide health care to many in need throughout Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Cambodia after the 2012 tsunami. He was part of team of selected members from the ship ICU that was charged with organizing, planning, coordinating, and supervising healthcare for people in need, to do screening, triaging patients, providing education, care, and referring surgical interventions to the hospital ship,” said Dr. Nailya DeLellis, PhD, MPH, MHA Program Director at Central Michigan University.

“CAHME scholarship recipients are a testament to the dedication of students who represent the future of healthcare leadership. These awards honor individuals who not only excel academically but also show an unwavering commitment to driving meaningful change in healthcare through innovation and advocacy,” said Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME.

“I am truly honored to have been chosen for the CAHME/Tim Campbell Scholarship for Selfless Service to Others and the Community. I will continue to strive to emulate the values of Tim: commitment to service, volunteerism, hard work, selfless service, and connecting with others to reach their full potential,” said Sean Riley, MHA Candidate at Central Michigan University and 2025 CAHME Award Recipient.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has advanced the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 157 programs in over 40 states, territories, and provinces throughout the United States, Canada, and other countries. CAHME Accreditation is the benchmark for students and employers alike that ensures that students are well prepared to lead in healthcare management.

About the CAHME/Tim Campbell Scholarship for Selfless Service to Others and the Community

The CAHME/Tim Campbell Scholarship for Selfless Service to Others and the Community is named for Tim Campbell, a CAHME board member who personified a commitment to service and volunteerism. Tim believed in hard work and selfless service in his professional and personal life and believed that true success is measured through relationships that help others reach their full potential.

About the MHA Program at Central Michigan University

The Master of Health Administration degree from Central Michigan University readies you for senior health care leadership. Gain the expertise and business acumen to respond to the dynamic nature of today's industry and become a leader. With training in critical thinking and strategic operations, you'll help ensure an enduring and effective future for the evolving field of health care.

