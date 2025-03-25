The Wright Group Consulting Unveils New Website, Announces Strategic Partnership with Wright & Zuckerman

New Website and Industry Partnership Aim to Deliver Innovative, Compliance-Driven Solutions for Post-Acute Providers

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wright Group Consulting (TWG), a leader in out-sourced revenue cycle for management post-acute care providers, proudly announces the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.twg-consulting.com . This milestone coincides with an exciting new partnership between industry veterans Mary Lynn Wright and Avi Zuckerman, signaling a new era of innovative solutions for post-acute care facilities.The revamped website offers a streamlined, user-friendly experience that highlights The Wright Group's comprehensive services, including revenue cycle assessments, operational optimization, and its cutting-edge eCBO billing solution. The newly designed site enhances user experience with improved navigation, in-depth insights into industry best practices, and a comprehensive overview of how TWG helps senior care providers manage their revenue cycle while ensuring compliance with state and federal regulations.“We are thrilled to introduce our new website as a reflection of our commitment to delivering industry-leading consulting solutions,” said Mary Lynn Wright, CEO of The Wright Group Consulting. “Our partnership with Avi Zuckerman brings together decades of expertise and a shared vision to provide post-acute care providers with the financial and operational strategies they need to thrive.”Avi Zuckerman, a seasoned expert in post-acute care financial operations, has partnered with The Wright Group to enhance its impact and provide even more tailored solutions to clients. With extensive experience as a CFO in the private sector, Avi brings a unique client-side perspective, deep insight into nursing home operations, and an acute understanding of their financial needs. His expertise in compliance-driven financial strategies aligns seamlessly with The Wright Group’s mission, ensuring clients receive effective, industry-specific solutions.“This partnership is built on a mutual dedication to elevating the standards of financial performance and efficiency in healthcare,” said Zuckerman. “By combining our knowledge and resources, we can offer unparalleled guidance and results-driven solutions to providers navigating today’s complex healthcare landscape.”The launch of the new website and this strategic collaboration reinforce The Wright Group’s commitment to empowering healthcare providers with the tools and expertise needed to improve cash flow, reduce technical claim denials, and maintain financial stability in an evolving industry.For more information about The Wright Group Consulting and its services, visit www.twg-consulting.com

