Momentum Centers Announces Official Opening on October 1, 2024

Momentum Centers Logo Momentum Center Pool

New Boutique Residential Treatment Center for Adolescents Offers Comprehensive Mental Health Services

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momentum Centers, a newly established boutique residential treatment center for adolescents, is proud to announce its official opening on October 1, 2024. Located at 10490 W Ann Rd., Las Vegas, NV, 89149, Momentum offers a safe and supportive environment for teens facing various mental health challenges, providing personalized, evidence-based treatment programs tailored to meet their unique needs."We are excited to open Momentum Center’s doors and bring high-quality, compassionate care to adolescents and their families," said Eli Kreindler, Co-Founder and CEO of Momentum Centers. "Our goal is to help teens recover and develop the skills they need to navigate life’s challenges successfully."Services Offered at Momentum Centers:• Individual and Group Therapy: Licensed therapists provide one-on-one counseling and group therapy sessions to address a range of mental health concerns, including anxiety, depression, mood disorders, trauma, ADHD, and behavioral issues.• Family Therapy: Momentum Centers believes in the importance of family involvement and offers family therapy sessions to help improve communication, resolve conflicts, and support long-term recovery.• Holistic Treatment Approaches: Teens benefit from a variety of therapeutic modalities, including mindfulness training, art therapy, music therapy, and recreational therapy to encourage emotional growth and self-expression.• Life Skills Development: Momentum Centers equips teens with essential life skills to support their reintegration into school, home, and social environments. Skills include emotional regulation, decision-making, and effective communication.• Medical Support: On-site medical professionals ensure that each teen’s physical and mental health needs are met, including medication management and wellness monitoring.• Covered Transportation: To ease access to care, Momentum Centers provides transportation to and from the facility, ensuring convenience for families.Momentum Centers proudly accepts Colorado Medicaid and is in-network with a number of other private insurance providers, making quality mental health care more accessible to a wide range of families.Book a Tour:Momentum Centers encourages medical professionals, referral sources, and concerned guardians or parents to book a private tour. These tours provide an opportunity to meet the team, explore the state-of-the-art new facility, and learn more about the customized programs available for adolescents.Click here to schedule your visit: www.MomentumCenters.com About Momentum Centers:Momentum Centers is a boutique residential treatment center dedicated to providing holistic, individualized mental health care for adolescents. With a focus on recovery and personal growth, Momentum offers comprehensive therapeutic services to help teens overcome challenges and build the foundation for a healthy future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.