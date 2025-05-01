Taylor Sisk of Xavier University wins the 2025 CAHME/Robert S Bonney Scholarship for Veterans of the US Armed Services﻿

Taylor Sisk Accepting The CAHME/Robert S Bonney Scholarship Award for Veterans of the US Armed Services﻿

SPRING HOUSE , PA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taylor Sisk, a Master of Health Services Administration (MHSA) Candidate at Xavier University, has been named the 2025 recipient of the CAHME/Robert S Bonney Scholarship for Veterans of the US Armed Services﻿.

CAHME scholarships recognize students enrolled in CAHME accredited programs who demonstrate exceptional potential to innovate and drive meaningful change in healthcare." This award was presented during the 10th Annual CAHME Awards Ceremony at the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Congress on Healthcare Leadership on March 23, 2025.

“Taylor was chosen for his unwavering commitment to serving others and leading positive change. His military service instilled in him a sense of discipline and commitment to serving others, values that directly translate to his pursuit of healthcare leadership,” said Robert Bonney, J.D., LFACHE.

“I am honored to have nominated Taylor Sisk for the CAHME/Robert S Bonney Scholarship for Veterans of the US Armed Services. Taylor’s was discharged as a Senior Airman in the Alabama Air National Guard. His service included honors such as Airman of the Quarter (2011) and top honors in technical training, highlighting his dedication, leadership, and commitment to excellence. His military experience has imbued him with a level of maturity and organizational intelligence that sets him apart from his peers. Taylor's military experience shaped his leadership style, teaching him to remain focused and organized while managing complex tasks,” said Dr. Edmond Hooker, MD, DrPH, MHSA Program Director at Xavier University.

“CAHME scholarship recipients are a testament to the dedication of students who represent the future of healthcare leadership. These awards honor individuals who not only excel academically but also show an unwavering commitment to driving meaningful change in healthcare through innovation and advocacy,” said Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME.

“I am truly honored to have been chosen for the CAHME/Robert S Bonney Scholarship for Veterans of the US Armed Services. This recognition not only acknowledges my academic, military, and professional achievements but also affirms my dedication to improving healthcare. The scholarship significantly supports my studies at Xavier University, fueling my goal to lead with integrity and innovation in healthcare administration,” said Taylor Sisk, MHSA Candidate at Xavier University and 2025 CAHME Award Recipient.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has advanced the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 157 programs in over 40 states, territories, and provinces throughout the United States, Canada, and other countries. CAHME Accreditation is the benchmark for students and employers alike that ensures that students are well prepared to lead in healthcare management.

About the CAHME/Robert S Bonney Scholarship for Veterans of the US Armed Services

To be first awarded in 2024, this scholarship will be awarded to an honorably discharged veteran of the US Armed Services who exemplified in their military career leadership, dedication, and service. Candidates will demonstrate a commitment to healthcare leadership.

About the MHSA Program at Xavier University

Xavier's Master of Health Services Administration (originally Hospital Administration) was established in 1958 and has a strong tradition of success in the field of health services administration. Upon successful completion of the program coursework and the administrative residency, students are awarded a Master of Health Services Administration (MHSA) degree. The program has been continuously accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) since 1969, when accreditation began.

