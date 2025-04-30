Congratulations to Merry Jiang of JHU, the 2025 CAHME/Olin Oedekoven Scholarship Recipient for Most Improved Student ﻿

Merry Jiang Accepting the CAHME/Olin Oedekoven Scholarship Award for Most Improved Student ﻿

These students are integral to driving meaningful change in the field and support CAHME's mission to advance the quality of healthcare management education.” — Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE , PA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merry Jiang, a Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) Candidate at Johns Hopkins University, has been named the 2025 recipient of the CAHME/Olin Oedekoven Scholarship for Most Improved Student .

CAHME scholarships recognize students enrolled in CAHME accredited programs who demonstrate exceptional potential to innovate and drive meaningful change in healthcare. This award was presented during the 10th Annual CAHME Awards Ceremony at the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Congress on Healthcare Leadership on March 23, 2025.

“Merry was chosen for her leadership and motivation to inspire true change in healthcare. With a clear focus on enhancing patient experience and improving safety and quality of care, she is dedicated to shaping a better healthcare system. As a mentor, Merry actively supports and guides her peers, fostering a collaborative and empowering environment. Her actions reflect a deep commitment to transformative change and a passion for advancing the future of healthcare,” said Kayla Vos, Chief Operating Officer, Peregrine Global Services.

“I am honored to have nominated Merry Jiang for the CAHME/Olin Oedekoven Scholarship for Most Improved Student. Her experiences have shaped her into a dynamic force within the field, with a deep understanding of both the challenges and opportunities in healthcare. Merry currently serves as the Secretary of the MHA Student Association and was chosen as the Administrative Resident in the Integration Office at the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS). In this role, she works closely with the CEO and C-suite leadership, contributing to strategic initiatives that influence all eight hospitals and 43 shared business units within the system,” said Dr. Mark Bittle, DrPH, MBA, FACHE, MHA Program Director at Johns Hopkins University.

“CAHME scholarship recipients are a testament to the dedication of students who represent the future of healthcare leadership. These awards honor individuals who not only excel academically but also show an unwavering commitment to driving meaningful change in healthcare through innovation and advocacy,” said Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME.

“I am truly honored to have been chosen for the CAHME/Olin Oedekoven Scholarship for Most Improved Student. This recognition is not just a personal achievement, but a testament to the guidance, support, and inspiration I’ve received along the way. Winning this award strengthens my resolve to continue working toward improving healthcare systems and optimizing operational efficiency, as I’ve done through my project management and data-driven initiatives as an Administrative Resident at UMMS. It provides me with the motivation and resources to keep pushing forward in my studies and future career,” said Merry Jiang, MHA Candidate at Johns Hopkins University and 2025 CAHME Award Recipient.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has advanced the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 157 programs in over 40 states, territories, and provinces throughout the United States, Canada, and other countries. CAHME Accreditation is the benchmark for students and employers alike that ensures that students are well prepared to lead in healthcare management.

About the CAHME/Olin Oedekoven Most Improved Student Scholarship

The CAHME/Olin Oedekoven Most Improved Student Scholarship is named for Olin Oedekoven, who founded Peregrine Global Services. Peregrine emerged as a global leader and thought-partner in higher education services, providing online assessment and instructional solutions to more than 500 higher education institutions worldwide. Olin had strong leadership, an entrepreneurial spirit, and a deep-seated commitment to making a meaningful difference.

About the MHA Program at The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Master’s in Health Administration (MHA) program is uniquely designed for future health care executives early in their careers. The accelerated curriculum includes one year of full-time academic coursework followed by a full-time, 11-month compensated administrative residency in one of many Hopkins affiliate or partner institutions across the country.

MHA graduates leave the program with high-level, hands-on experience, a professional network, and the analytical, technical, and management skills required to lead in hospitals and health systems, the health insurance industry, and consulting firms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.