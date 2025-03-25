Business Modification Group’s Patrick Lange Successfully Sells New Jersey HVAC Company

Business Modification Group logo Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange, the HVAC industry’s leading business broker and founder at Business Modification Group, is pleased to announce the successful sale of a well-established HVAC company in New Jersey. This transaction, while challenging, is a testament to the resilience and determination of both the buyer and seller.

“I always tell buyers and sellers there will be speed bumps through the process and that is normal,” said Lange. “This one had some speed mountains, but the buyer and seller stayed focused and were able to get it done. I’m super excited to see where this great business grows to.”

With years of expertise in facilitating HVAC business sales, Lange has built a reputation for guiding buyers and sellers through complex transactions, ensuring they reach a successful close. This latest sale reaffirms his dedication to the industry and his ability to navigate even the most challenging deals.

Business Modification Group specializes in connecting motivated buyers with thriving businesses in the HVAC industry, providing expert valuation, marketing, and negotiation services. The firm remains committed to delivering seamless transitions and maximizing value for business owners looking to sell.

