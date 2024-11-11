The Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy to Graduate New Class of Workforce Development Interns

The Bridge to Crafts Careers (B2CC) program continues to equip young New Yorkers with critical career skills

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, November 15, 2024, The Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy will proudly graduate twenty interns from its Bridge to Crafts Careers (B2CC) workforce development program. Over the past ten weeks, these dedicated interns have engaged in intensive training, focusing on either bronze restoration or community restoration.The B2CC Workforce Initiative was launched in 2015 as a collaborative effort between the Woodlawn Conservancy, the World Monuments Fund, and the International Masonry Institute. Originally aimed at teaching masonry skills, the critical program has expanded significantly to encompass a wide range of disciplines, including restoration, construction, landscaping, and more. This latest graduation ceremony marks a significant milestone for the interns and highlights the program’s ongoing commitment to workforce development in the fields of historic preservation and restoration.“We are incredibly proud of these latest cohorts. The Woodlawn Cemetery has greatly benefitted from their hard work and enthusiasm,” said Christopher Jeannopoulos, CEO and President of the Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy. “The B2CC program is truly a win-win partnership for everyone involved. The interns are gaining valuable career skills while the cemetery enjoys the preservation work accomplished by each group. It is a rewarding experience that strengthens our community and helps ensure the continued care of this beautiful and historic site.”The B2CC participants, aged 18-24 in the New York City area, have learned valuable trade skills that have opened several career opportunities. To date, nearly 500 interns have completed over 140,000 training hours, enabling them to secure stable positions in trade unions, architectural art studios, and construction related fields.What: B2CC Completion CeremonyWhen: Friday, November 15, 2024 @ 11:00 AMWhere: Woolworth Chapel at The Woodlawn Cemetery(enter at the Jerome Avenue gate)

