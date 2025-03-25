Language Services Associates, Inc. and Lingolet, Inc. Announce Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize Language Services

Language Services Associates and Lingolet Strategic Alliance Press Release Photo

Language Services Associates & Lingolet have formed a strategic alliance to enhance language services, combining human expertise and AI solutions for customers.

Not every customer wants an all-or-nothing approach to AI. This alliance gives customers the flexibility to integrate human and AI solutions seamlessly into their workflows.” — Scott Cooper and Jerry Song

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Language Services Associates, Inc. (LSA), a globally recognized leader in human interpretation, translation, and technology integration, and Lingolet, Inc., a pioneer in AI-driven language solutions, are proud to announce a strategic business alliance designed to enhance each other’s service offerings.This collaboration brings together the strengths of both companies to provide customers with a seamless combination of human and AI-powered interpretation solutions. Effective immediately, LSA customers will gain access to a full suite of AI-enhanced products through Lingolet, while Lingolet customers will now have the ability to escalate to human interpreters or start sessions with live interpreters directly through LSA.“For over a year, we explored AI options for LSA, including whether to develop our own solutions,” said Scott Cooper, LSA’s Chief Executive Officer. “After thorough due diligence, it became clear that Lingolet was the obvious choice. Their cutting-edge technology and experienced development team are well-equipped to meet the high demands of our customers. The fact that they are deeply rooted in the language services industry only solidified our decision. We’ve known their leadership team for years, and we’re thrilled to formalize this alliance.”BRINGING THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDSBoth Scott Cooper, CEO of LSA, and Jerry Song, CEO of Lingolet, agree this alliance represents a “win-win” for customers.“By merging LSA’s decades-long expertise in human interpretation with Lingolet’s AI-driven solutions, customers can now choose the balance of human and AI services that best fits their needs—at a price point that works for them,” Cooper and Song stated. “Not every customer wants an all-or-nothing approach to AI. This alliance gives customers the flexibility to integrate human and AI solutions seamlessly into their workflows.”“At Lingolet, we believe the future of language services lies in empowering customers with choice and control,” said Jerry Song. “This partnership allows us to bring premium AI solutions to LSA’s global customer base while providing Lingolet customers access to world-class human interpretation services when they need them. Together, we’re setting new standards in the industry.”SEAMLESS INTEGRATION AND FUTURE COLLABORATIONScott Cooper emphasized that one of the alliance’s key benefits is the ability for customers to transition effortlessly between AI and human interpretation services without disruption to call flows or reporting platforms. The collaborative effort will dramatically accelerate new customer solutions and user interfaces from both companies.To further solidify their alliance, LSA and Lingolet will participate in several joint marketing initiatives starting in Q2 2025. Both companies will showcase their combined solutions at major events. As part of the business arrangement, LSA is taking an ownership position in Lingolet and Mr. Cooper will join its Board of Directors.While the terms of the deal remain confidential, both companies will support each other exclusively in their respective areas of expertise.CONTACT INFORMATIONFor LSA:• Arnisa Xharra, Marketing Director• Arnisa.Xharra@LSA.inc | +1.267.962.4321For Lingolet:• Josue Navarro, Director of Marketing• Josue@lingolet.ai | +1.415.343.5588ABOUT LSALSA, based outside Philadelphia, has been a trusted global leader in interpretation and translation services for over three decades, specializing in industries such as healthcare, finance, and government. LSA offers a wide range of services, including Over the Phone Interpretation (OPI), Video Remote Interpretation (VRI), Onsite Interpretation (OSI), American Sign Language (ASL), Telemedicine, Translation, and Language Assessments. At the forefront of technology in the language industry, LSA has implemented cutting-edge AI tools to enhance language services, including AI Machine Translation and AI Video Dubbing and Translation. LSA’s solutions integrate seamlessly with Epic and other major patient management systems, ensuring efficient workflows. Additionally, LSA prioritizes security with a robust cybersecurity program and customer reporting dashboards for greater transparency and actionable insights. Founded and wholly owned by Argentinian interpreter, Laura K.T. Schriver, LSA is one of the largest interpretation companies in the United States and has received numerous accolades, including from the Federal Government, industry groups, and multiple US Top Best Places to Work.ABOUT LINGOLET Lingolet.io is a SaaS platform that specializes in scalable, AI-powered language services, including real-time AI interpretation, translation, and transcription. The platform caters to industries with critical multilingual communication needs, such as healthcare, legal, and customer service. Lingolet focuses on efficiency, scalability, and seamless integration with workflows, aiming to lead the AI-driven language services market while enhancing its offerings through strategic partnerships like the one with LSA.

