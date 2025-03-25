Introducing the Polaris Cryo Chamber – The First True Electric, Plug & Play Cryotherapy Solution

Polaris Cryotherapy Chamber

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CryoBuilt Introduces the Polaris Cryo Chamber – The First True Electric, Plug & Play Cryotherapy SolutionCryoBuilt, the leading manufacturer of cryotherapy chambers trusted by top professional sports teams and celebrities, is proud to announce the launch of the Polaris Cryo Chamber, the industry’s first fully electric, plug-and-play cryotherapy chamber. With a special introductory price of $89,500, the Polaris will begin shipping worldwide starting Summer 2025.Backed by the same technology used by professional athletes and high-profile entertainers, the Polaris Cryo Chamber delivers all the benefits of cryotherapy in a compact, easy-to-install design. The chamber fits comfortably in an 8’ x 6’ room, requires no major building modifications, and can be relocated as needed—making it the ideal solution for wellness centers, sports facilities, businesses, or even private residences seeking a high-performance cryotherapy experience without the logistical challenges of traditional systems.“We’re thrilled to introduce the Polaris Cryo Chamber to a global audience,” said MARCUS WILSON, CEO at CryoBuilt. “Our mission has always been to make professional-grade cryotherapy more accessible. With Polaris, we’ve taken a huge step forward by eliminating the need for liquid nitrogen, simplifying installation, and offering dual operating modes that deliver the most energy-efficient cryo performance on the market.”Key Features & BenefitsTrue Plug & Play: Connect to a standard 208/220 power source—similar to an electric dryer or saunaPortable & Flexible: Compact footprint and modular design allow for easy relocation within a facility or transfer to a new location.Minimal Building Modifications: Fits in any 8’ x 6’ room—no large-scale construction or specialized storage areas required.Dual Operating Modes: Eco Mode for ultra-efficient energy consumption and Sport Mode for maximum performance—delivering the most energy-efficient and performance cryo experience on the market.Enhanced Safety: Fully electric operation means no nitrogen handling, reducing potential risks for both staff and clients.Global Availability: Shipping worldwide starting Summer 2026, backed by CryoBuilt’s industry-leading support and expertise.Convenience: Polaris Cryo chamber is an ultra-low temp room, promoting the benefits of cold therapy in a short 2-3 minutes session without the need to get wet. Ditch the cold plunge and start recovering like a pro with Polaris Cryo!For more information on the Polaris Cryo Chamber and to take advantage of the special launch pricing, visit polariscryo.com or contact CryoBuilt at 1-800-633-1400 or sales@cryobuilt.comAbout CryoBuiltCryoBuilt is the leading manufacturer of cryotherapy chambers, dedicated to delivering safe, reliable, and innovative wellness solutions. Trusted by professional teams and high-profile clients across the globe, CryoBuilt sets the standard for the cryotherapy industry through advanced engineering, cutting-edge design, and unparalleled customer support.

