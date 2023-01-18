CryoBuilt releases new Electric Cryo Chamber
EVEREST RIDGE by CryoBuilt is the most technologically advanced cryotherapy chamber available
The RIDGE will be the gold standard for Cryo Chambers for years to come”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryoBuilt is excited to announce the release of the new EVEREST RIDGE fully electric cryo chamber! The RIDGE is the newest extension of the revolutionary EVEREST Cryo line of products from CryoBuilt, the leaders in cold technologies. CryoBuilt’s latest innovation promises to offer the same level of quality the industry has come to expect from CryoBuilt with some great new features!
This fully electric cryo chamber provides users with an easy-to-use, safe and effective way to experience all the benefits of cryotherapy without needing a professional technician on site. With its sleek design and cutting edge features, the RIDGE Cryo Chamber will be sure to become one of the most popular cold therapy devices on the market. With CryoBuilt's commitment to innovation and quality, you can trust that you are getting only the best when it comes to your cold therapy needs.
The RIDGE was designed to fit into smaller spaces than traditional cryo chambers on the market and comes with several design and orientation options to ensure it fits in your space nicely.
The EVEREST RIDGE Cryo Chamber is packed with features that make it the perfect choice for anyone looking to experience the powerful benefits of cryotherapy. With its fully electric design, users can easily and safely operate their own cryotherapy session in private with just a few clicks of the CryoBuilt App. The chamber comes equipped with rear-mounted whole body cooling system, dual fans for increased intensity and reliability, full spectrum LED lighting, and an optional high performance embedded sound system. All these features combine to offer a safe and effective way to experience all the healing benefits of cold therapy without needing a professional technician on site.
In a time where the term "electric cryo chamber" seems to be thrown around by any company that uses electricity to power cryo, the RIDGE sets the standard for what real cryotherapy should be.
Whole Body Cryotherapy is the brief exposure to ultra low air temperatures in a fully enclosed, insulated room or chamber with the intention of activating the body’s natural response to extreme cold in a convenient way. While this sounds painful, it is much more comfortable than a cold plunge or even a cold shower. This is because whole body cryo uses hyper cooled, oxygenated air rather than a fluid such as water to cool the body. Air has a much lower insulating factor than water, so your body gets the great benefits of cold without the pain of being covered in water. For best results, cryotherapy should be experienced in a fully enclosed, electric cryotherapy room with your head inside and exposed to the cold.
CryoBuilt is the leader in cryotherapy and cold technologies, has developed the most innovative full body cryotherapy systems that use only electricity and naturally cooled, super oxygenated air to provide a comfortable, exhilarating cryotherapy experience. The EVEREST by CryoBuilt offers several customization settings for members to tailor the experience for their individual needs. Members can set their own intensity level, time up to 3.5 minutes, custom LED light ambiance, and choose their own immersive, and private music selection while in the cryo chamber. CryoBuilt is proud to manufacture all products in the USA and is trusted as the Official Cryotherapy of UFC, Dallas Cowboys, and many other Professional & NCAA teams & athletes. CryoBuilt has nearly 300 whole body, electric cryotherapy systems in operation across the US, most of which are open to the public for nominal cost.
