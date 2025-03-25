MCAN Dental Provides Comprehensive Dental Care Services in Turkey for International Patients

MCAN Dental Logo MCAN Dental - Dental Treatment in Turkey

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCAN Dental , part of MCAN Health , announces its dedicated focus on providing advanced dental care services in Turkey, catering to international patients seeking cosmetic and restorative treatments.Formed as the dental branch of MCAN Health, MCAN Dental offers a wide spectrum of dental procedures, combining modern clinical standards with patient-centered care. Services include dental implants, veneers, crowns, smile makeovers, and teeth whitening. All treatments are conducted in partnership with Alana Polyclinic, one of Istanbul’s leading dental facilities.Meeting the Growing Demand for Dental Treatment in TurkeyTurkey has become one of the leading destinations for patients seeking affordable, high-quality dental care. MCAN Dental is established to specifically address this demand, offering a comprehensive range of services for individuals traveling from Europe, the UK, and other international locations.MCAN Dental’s key services include: Dental implants in Turkey , providing a long-term solution for patients with missing teeth- Custom-designed veneers and crowns for both functional restoration and aesthetic improvement- Smile makeovers, including Hollywood Smile treatments- Teeth whitening procedures and general dental careTreatments are carried out at Alana Polyclinic, a modern and fully equipped clinical environment. The facility is designed to uphold stringent hygiene and safety protocols, with a team of experienced dental specialists focused on achieving natural, lasting outcomes.Focus on Patient Support and AccessibilityRecognizing the unique needs of international patients, MCAN Dental provides all-inclusive treatment packages. These packages are structured to cover every aspect of the dental process; beginning with pre-treatment consultations and extending to hotel accommodation, VIP airport transfers, and post-treatment follow-ups.Additionally, MCAN Dental’s multilingual team is available to assist patients throughout their time in Istanbul. The focus on clear communication, transparent pricing, and accessible care reflects MCAN Dental’s commitment to making dental treatment abroad as straightforward as possible.Part of MCAN Health: A Foundation of Trust and ExperienceMCAN Dental is part of the wider MCAN Health group, an organization established in 2015 to provide safe, affordable medical travel solutions. Over the past decade, MCAN Health has built a strong reputation in the medical tourism industry, offering services in hair transplants, plastic surgery, dental procedures, and weight-loss treatments.MCAN Health’s dedication to international healthcare standards is recognized through its TEMOS accreditation and high patient satisfaction scores, including an NPS (Net Promoter Score) of 8.8. This foundation of trust and transparency is reflected in the operations of MCAN Dental, which applies the same principles to its specialized dental services.Commitment to International Standards of CareMCAN Dental’s collaboration with Alana Polyclinic supports its ability to provide care in a modern, well-equipped environment. Each dental specialist is carefully selected for their qualifications and experience, ensuring that patient safety and satisfaction are prioritized throughout the treatment process.The clinic’s approach aligns with internationally recognized best practices in healthcare, offering peace of mind to patients traveling from abroad. From initial consultations to aftercare, MCAN Dental’s systems are designed to provide consistent support and a clear understanding of every stage of the treatment process.Ethical and Transparent Dental CareA key part of MCAN Dental’s philosophy is transparency in both communication and pricing. Patients receive detailed information regarding their treatment plans, expected outcomes, and costs before making any decisions. This approach ensures that individuals have the information they need to make informed choices about their dental care.In addition to clinical services, MCAN Dental shares MCAN Health’s commitment to responsible business practices. The organization supports sustainable initiatives, including environmentally friendly transportation for patients and contributions to educational programs for medical students.About MCAN DentalMCAN Dental, based in Istanbul, Turkey, is the dental division of MCAN Health. The clinic specializes in cosmetic and restorative dental treatments, including dental implants, veneers, crowns, smile makeovers, teeth whitening, and general dentistry. Working in partnership with Alana Polyclinic, MCAN Dental combines clinical expertise with a focus on patient safety, transparent communication, and personalized care. The clinic supports international patients seeking high-quality dental treatment in Turkey, building on MCAN Health’s established reputation for excellence.For more information, visit: mcandental.co.uk

