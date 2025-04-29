Congratulations to Elizabeth Kavianian of CSULB, the 2025 CAHME/Judy Baar Topinka Foundation Scholarship Recipient 

Elizabeth Kavianian Accepting the 2025 CAHME/Judy Baar Topinka Foundation Scholarship Award

CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education, and these students are integral to creating the driving force for meaningful change in the field.” — Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Kavianian, a Master of Science (MS) Candidate at California State University Long Beach, has been named the 2025 recipient of the CAHME/Judy Baar Topinka Foundation Scholarship for Health Policy﻿.

CAHME scholarships recognize students enrolled in CAHME accredited programs who demonstrate exceptional potential to innovate and drive meaningful change in healthcare. This award was presented during the 10th Annual CAHME Awards Ceremony at the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Congress on Healthcare Leadership on March 23, 2025.

“Elizabeth was chosen for her commitment to ethical leadership, community-driven governance, and healthcare equity. Speaking at events like Persist, a women’s engagement conference, and UC Riverside's International Women's Day, she reinforced her belief in policy's power to drive change and educate others. In addition, Elizabeth has promoted civic engagement in Riverside County, supporting local officials through election cycles with over 200 phone calls and 50+ door knocks per candidate,” said Joseph Topinka, JD, President, Judy Baar Topinka Foundation.

“I am honored to have nominated Elizabeth for the CAHME/Judy Baar Topinka Foundation Scholarship for Health Policy. She is committed to public service and equitable healthcare, which is demonstrated through her advocacy for reproductive justice and policies expanding access to essential services. Her work on California's SB24 campaign shows this dedication, as she campaigned on and off campus, lobbied at the state capitol, and engaged with legislators to ensure students could access reproductive healthcare,” said Dr. Yang Lu, PhD, MPP, MSHCA Program Director at California State University Long Beach.

“CAHME scholarship recipients are a testament to the dedication of students who represent the future of healthcare leadership. These awards honor individuals who not only excel academically but also show an unwavering commitment to driving meaningful change in healthcare through innovation and advocacy,” said Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME.

“I am truly honored to have been chosen for the CAHME/Judy Baar Topinka Foundation Scholarship for Health Policy. This award embodies values I strive to uphold: equitable healthcare, ethical leadership, and community-centered governance. Judy Baar Topinka’s legacy demonstrates the profound impact of leadership on creating lasting change, and I am humbled to receive an award in her name. This award not only supports my efforts in continuing my education but strengthens my resolve to continue advocating for policies and programs that promote access to essential health services,” said Elizabeth Kavianian, MSHCA Candidate at California State University Long Beach and 2025 CAHME Award Recipient.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has advanced the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 157 programs in over 40 states, territories, and provinces throughout the United States, Canada, and other countries. CAHME Accreditation is the benchmark for students and employers alike that ensures that students are well prepared to lead in healthcare management.

About the CAHME/Judy Baar Topinka Foundation Scholarship for Health Policy

Judy Baar Topinka began her career in journalism and went on to blaze a pioneering path as a public servant in Illinois. First elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in 1980, Judy later became a state senator and was elected as the first woman to serve as the state’s Treasurer. As a legislator and civic leader, Judy was an advocate for the health and welfare of the residents of Illinois. Many of her legislative achievements focus on improving healthcare quality and access. Her expertise in health policy led her to chair the Health and Welfare Committee of the Illinois Senate. She believed in public service and was tireless in her advocacy of those in need. She believed in passion, hard work, ethical leadership, and persistence. The successful applicant will share these qualities and characteristics.

About the Master of Science in Health Care Administration at CSULB

The Department of Health Care Management and the College of Professional and Continuing Education (CPaCE) at CSULB have joint efforts to offer the Master in Health Care Administration Accelerated Program (MSHCA-AP).

Developed by an expert team of faculty and industry professionals, the MSHCA-AP is designed to prepare those with years of heath care work experience who are seeking professional growth or changing a career within the health care sector.

Launched in Fall 2004, the MSHCA-AP is a fully accredited CAHME program that follows a generalist approach in the design of its program. The program is conforming to academic accreditation criteria while admitting students with diverse backgrounds and experience. Students enrolled in a CAHME accredited program have access to vast resources and networking opportunities.

Similar to the Traditional Program, the MSHCA-AP program requires 45 credit hours consisting of 15 core courses. However, the program is a cohort program with a fixed sequence of courses, two courses per quarter and is completed in two year (see Accelerated Education Model course sequence). The program offers foundation courses at the start of the program and more advanced healthcare-specific courses later in the last year.

Today, the program has more than 300 alumni who have graduated from the Accelerated Program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.