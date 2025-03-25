FTD solutions announces partnership with CEA-Leti

Collaboration focuses on water conservation and sustainable semiconductor manufacturing

This collaboration is a case study for addressing an urgent industry need for holistic site water management optimization – the need defined by IRDS sustainability forum.” — Slava Libman, CEO and co-founder of FTD solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FTD solutions announced a collaborative effort with CEA-Leti , a world-renowned research institute specializing in electronics and information technologies. As a current innovator in microelectronics and nanotechnology, CEA-Leti has partnered with FTD solutions to evaluate and enhance semiconductor manufacturing water management strategies to meet sustainability goals. This partnership will help shape best practices and drive industry-wide adoption of sustainable solutions.Together, they have developed a comprehensive water and chemistry balance in FTD’s Water Management Application (WMA) to gain a deeper understanding of system performance and water management at the CEA-Leti campus in Grenoble, France. Using the WMA, FTD and CEA-Leti are working to assess current water management practices and develop enhancements to increase water conservation and reuse while minimizing overall costs and design effort. Their goal is to make sustainable water management both environmentally friendly and economically viable.“This collaboration is a case study for addressing an urgent industry need for holistic site water management optimization – the need defined by IRDS (International Roadmap for Devices and Systems) sustainability forum,” said Slava Libman, CEO and co-founder of FTD solutions. “CEA-Leti is playing an important role in enabling sustainability in the industry. They are leading the Genesis Project, a two-to-three-year initiative with 52 international companies focused on tackling sustainability challenges in Europe and beyond. It’s an honor to collaborate with CEA-Leti and be part of global solutions.”This collaboration underscores a shared mission to make semiconductor manufacturing more sustainable and efficient. By working together within the broader framework of the Genesis Project and IRDS sustainability goals, the partnership sets a precedent for industry-wide innovation in environmental responsibility.To learn more about FTD solutions and their Water Management Application, visit www.ftdsolutions.net ***About FTD solutions:FTD solutions is focused on environmental sustainability performance for industrial facilities through the deployment of software, expertise, and connections. It leverages deep knowledge of water and facilities, award-winning propriety software, and a legacy of bringing together industry partners to create new industry standards to provide maximum value to its clients. From diagnosing issues and defining specific solutions, to connecting industrial facility owners with the right solutions, FTD solutions eliminates inefficiencies, enhances manufacturing facility operations, and empowers environmental sustainability. Learn more about reducing CAPEX with FTD solutions at www.ftdsolutions.net ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.