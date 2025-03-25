Nesher Aviation Announces Strategic Partnership with Florida Flyers Flight Academy and Orders 10 Tecnam P-Mentor

Tecnam

Tecnam P-Mentor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nesher Leasing is proud to announce a significant partnership with Florida Flyers Flight Academy, a leading flight training institution dedicated to producing the next generation of skilled aviators. As part of this collaboration, Nesher has placed an order for 10 brand-new Tecnam P-Mentor aircraft to support Florida Flyers’ ambitious fleet expansion and renewal project.The first of these state-of-the-art aircraft is scheduled for delivery in November 2025, marking the beginning of an extensive modernization initiative at Florida Flyers Flight Academy. This order is just the initial step in a broader, long-term fleet expansion plan that will span the next three years.The Tecnam P-Mentor is a cutting-edge, two-seat, single-engine aircraft that offers exceptional efficiency, safety, and performance. Designed specifically for pilot training, the P-Mentor features a modern avionics suite, fuel-efficient powerplant, and robust design, making it an ideal choice for flight schools worldwide.Key advantages of the Tecnam P-Mentor include:Advanced Avionics: Equipped with Garmin G3X Touch avionics suite, providing students with real-world, industry-relevant training experience.Fuel Efficiency: The aircraft's Rotax 912iSc engine offers low fuel consumption, reducing operational costs while being environmentally friendly.Safety & Reliability: Designed with an all-metal airframe and state-of-the-art flight characteristics, ensuring superior handling and safety during training operations.Cost-Effective Operations: The Tecnam P-Mentor provides an affordable and sustainable solution for flight training organizations, offering reduced maintenance and operating expenses.This partnership between Nesher and Florida Flyers Flight Academy represents a shared commitment to innovation and excellence in aviation training. By investing in modern, efficient aircraft, both organizations are working together to ensure student pilots receive the highest quality education and hands-on flight experience.“We are thrilled to support Florida Flyers Flight Academy’s expansion with this investment in the Tecnam P-Mentor,” said Reuven Hahn, Managing Member of Nesher Aviation. “This collaboration reflects our dedication to advancing aviation training by equipping the next generation of pilots with the best tools and technology available.”Florida Flyers Flight Academy is equally enthusiastic about this partnership. “The addition of these Tecnam P-Mentor aircraft marks a new era for our flight school,” said Rainer Pereira Da Silva, CEO and President of Florida Flyers Flight Academy. “With these state-of-the-art aircraft, we are not only expanding our fleet but also enhancing the overall training experience for our students.”As Florida Flyers Flight Academy continues its ambitious fleet expansion over the coming years, this partnership with Nesher Aviation sets the stage for continued growth and excellence in aviation training.For more information about Nesher Aviation, Florida Flyers Flight Academy, and the Tecnam P-Mentor fleet expansion, please contact:Media@flightschoolusa.comFlorida Flyers Flight Academy, Inc.reuven@nesheraviation.comNesher Leasing LLC

