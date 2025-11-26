Florida Flyers Flight Academy Achieves a New Milestone with the Delivery of Its New Tecnam Aircraft

Tecnam Tecnam Flight Student

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Flyers Flight Academy proudly celebrates a major milestone with the arrival of its new Tecnam P-Mentor aircraft, the first two of ten units ordered as part of our ongoing fleet expansion and modernization plan. This marks our continued commitment to providing students with advanced, safe, and efficient training equipment that meets the highest global standards. Adding the Tecnam P-Mentor series reflects our investment in the future of aviation training and reinforces our position as one of the most advanced flight academies in the United States.About Florida Flyers Flight AcademyFlorida Flyers Flight Academy has become one of the leading professional flight training institutions in the United States, recognized for its dedication to safety, quality, and student success. With years of experience training both domestic and international pilots, we take pride in delivering structured, efficient, and career-focused flight programs designed to prepare students for the global aviation industry.Our Approvals and In-House CapabilitiesFlorida Flyers is an FAA-approved flight school operating under Part 141 and Part 61, offering a full range of courses from Private Pilot to Commercial and beyond.We are FAA authorized for in-house testing (checkride) for both our part 141 Private and Instrument Ratings courses, making the training process seamless and efficient. In addition, we hold approval for the Part 141 Commercial Pilot License reduced syllabus, which requires only 42 hours compared to 100hrs with most of other flying schools. This approval allows students to complete CPL training faster and at a lower cost, providing more flexibility to pursue advanced or specialized courses.Our in-house facilities include an FAA-authorized written testing center, TSA fingerprinting services for international students, and an on-site maintenance department that ensures all aircraft meet the highest safety standards while minimizing downtime for students. This integrated setup enables us to provide a complete training experience entirely within the Academy.Our Fleet and the New Tecnam P-MentorOur training fleet consists of a large number of Cessna 172s, with both options 6 packs and G1000, complemented by the new addition of ten Tecnam P-Mentor aircraft, two of which have already been delivered. This investment underscores our commitment to developing a modern, efficient, and sustainable training infrastructure.Why the Tecnam P-Mentor and New Aircraft MatterBy investing in the Tecnam P-Mentor from Tecnam Aircraft, we are positioning our academy at the forefront of flight training technology and sustainability. The P-Mentor is a next-generation two-seat, single-engine trainer designed specifically for flight schools and professional pilot programs.Key features that benefit our students include:Advanced avionics with the Garmin G3X Touch suite, allowing students to train in a modern digital cockpit similar to those in commercial aviation.Fuel efficiency and sustainability powered by the Rotax 912iSc engine, achieving up to 60 percent lower fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions compared to traditional trainers.Safety and modern design, with an all-metal airframe meeting CS-23 / FAR-23 certification standards, including excellent stall and low-speed handling.Versatility for the full training path, supporting Private Pilot through Instrument Rating on a single platform, reducing cost and complexity.Cost-effectiveness, with lower fuel usage, simpler maintenance, and modern construction, enabling high-quality training at competitive rates.How This Helps Our StudentsStudents will train on aircraft that mirror modern airline cockpits, smoothing the transition to multi-crew and advanced flight operations. The new Tecnam fleet ensures fewer scheduling delays, more consistent availability, and better value for each flight hour.his single-platform concept allows students to progress from zero flight experience through Commercial Pilot certification on the same aircraft, reducing training costs and eliminating the need to constantly adapt to different cockpit systems. Students benefit from consistent performance, familiar instrumentation, and a smoother learning curve.Why Train in St. Augustine, FloridaOur main campus in St. Augustine offers an efficient and safe training environment. With short taxi times, less congested airspace, and excellent year-round weather, students accumulate more flight hours with less waiting and lower costs. These conditions are ideal for focused, high-quality training throughout all phases of flight.Our Team and ExperienceOur team consists of aviation professionals from diverse backgrounds, including general aviation experts, airline captains, and aviation management specialists. This range of experience gives students valuable mentorship from instructors who understand every stage of an aviation career.We don’t just train pilots; we develop aviation professionals, offering guidance, structure, and real-world knowledge to help each student reach their goals with precision and support.Our Commitment to the FutureThe addition of the Tecnam P-Mentor fleet highlights our forward-thinking approach: creating a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible training environment that prepares students for the evolving aviation industry. Florida Flyers Flight Academy remains dedicated to innovation, quality, and excellence, ensuring every graduate is fully prepared for a successful aviation career.

