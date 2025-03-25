Brown Sugar Market projected to surpass US$29.77 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.91%

The brown sugar market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.91% from US$18.56 billion in 2025 to US$29.77 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the brown sugar market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.91% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$29.77 billion by 2030.The global brown sugar market is experiencing a significant growth as consumers continue to shift towards natural and healthier alternatives to traditional white sugar.This rise in demand can be attributed to the growing awareness about the harmful effects of excessive sugar consumption on health. Brown sugar, which is less processed and contains more minerals and nutrients than white sugar, is seen as a healthier option by health-conscious consumers. Additionally, the trend towards clean-label and organic products has also contributed to the growth of the brown sugar market.The market report also highlights the increasing popularity of brown sugar in the food and beverage industry. Many food manufacturers are now incorporating brown sugar into their products as a natural sweetener, catering to the growing demand for healthier options. This has led to a rise in the use of brown sugar in various products such as baked goods, sauces, and beverages.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global brown sugar market, with countries like India and China being the major producers and consumers of brown sugar. The market is also witnessing a surge in demand from North America and Europe, as consumers in these regions are becoming more health-conscious and are actively seeking out healthier alternatives to traditional sugar.The global brown sugar market is poised for continued growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for natural and healthier sweeteners. With the rise in consumer awareness and the growing trend towards clean-label and organic products, the market is expected to witness further expansion and innovation in the near future.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-brown-sugar-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the brown sugar market that have been covered are Imperial Sugar Company, American Crystal Sugar Company, ASR GROUP, British Sugar plc, Louis Dreyfus Company, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Wilmar Group, among others.The market analytics report segments the brown sugar market as follows:• By Product Typeo Light Browno Dark Brown• By Formo Granulated Brown Sugaro Powdered Brown Sugaro Brown Sugar Syrup• By Applicationo Bakeryo Confectioneryo Dairyo Beverages• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Italyo Others• Middle East and Africao UAEo Israelo Saudi Arabiao Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Imperial Sugar Company• American Crystal Sugar Company• ASR GROUP• British Sugar plc• Louis Dreyfus Company• AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG• Wilmar Group• Domino Foods, Inc.• American Crystal Sugar Company• Sudzucker AGReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Food Sweeteners Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/food-sweeteners-market • Aspartame Sweetener Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-aspartame-sweetener-market • Saccharin Sweetener Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-saccharin-sweetener-market • Natural Sweetener Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-natural-sweetener-market • Artificial And Natural Sweetener Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/artificial-and-natural-sweetener-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

