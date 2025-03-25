Texas Women’s Foundation Releases New Data on the Economic Impact of the Wage Gap in Texas

Women and the Wage Gap Women and the Wage Gap 2 Women and the Wage Gap 3

Closing the wage gap could add more than $60.1 billion annually to the Texas economy

Women represent 46% of the workforce in Texas and drive much of the growth and innovation of the state’s $2.4 trillion economy. It's time to invest in women and that starts with closing the wage gap.” — Karen Hughes White, President and CEO of Texas Women’s Foundation

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a follow-on to its 2024 Economic Issues for Women in Texas Report, Texas Women’s Foundation (TXWF) has released new data on the impact of the wage gap on women, families, and the state’s economy.In the white paper, “ Texas Women and the Wage Gap: A Corporate Leader’s Guide to Driving Workforce Sustainability,” TXWF shares that the annual impact of the wage gap has grown 27% since 2019 to a staggering $60.1 billion annually in lost earnings and economic activity. Over her lifetime, the average Texas woman stands to lose $750,000 in earnings, impacting her ability to achieve economic security, stability and success – for herself and her family.Karen Hughes White, president and CEO of Texas Women’s Foundation, said, “Women represent 46% of the workforce in Texas and drive much of the growth and innovation of the state’s $2.4 trillion economy. Couple that with population projections that indicate the continued, outpaced growth of women in Texas and the business case is clear. To sustain the level of economic success we enjoy here in Texas, the time is now to invest in women and that starts with closing the wage gap.”As a core pillar of its mission, TXWF invests in women’s lifecycle leadership development through programs like #BestSelf (teens); the statewide Young Women’s Initiative in partnership with IGNITE (college women); and networking groups like Nineteen (early to mid-career professionals) and the Executive Leadership Council. Each year TXWF recognizes outstanding women leaders at its Leadership Forum & Awards Celebration . This year’s event will take place on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at the Dallas Omni and will honor five recipients of the Maura “Women Helping Women” Awards and two Young Leaders under 40 years old.Key findings from the white paper are highlighted below and are included in a Key Facts document available on the organization’s website, txwf.org/research. In addition, TXWF will be hosting free Work Smart™ salary negotiation workshops in partnership with the American Association of University Women. These virtual workshops will take place on April 17 and May 15 and participants can register online.Hughes White added, “We’re releasing this data intentionally today. March 25th is recognized as ‘Equal Pay Day,’ representing the amount of extra time women have to work in order to earn as much as much as men did in the previous year. Unfortunately, this date is tied specifically to white women; Black and Hispanic women work much longer to achieve equal pay. The time is now to change that.”Texas Women & the Wage Gap: Key Findings:• Representing 46% of the Texas workforce, women play a pivotal role in driving the growth and innovation of the state's $2.4 trillion economy.• Texas women earn an average of 83% of what Texas men earn and Women of Color earn even less.• This equates to $60.1 billion in lost earnings for women each year and has a direct impact on consumer spending and economic growth.• The wage gap in Texas has widened over time, growing more than 27% since 2019.• Over her lifetime, the average Texas woman stands to lose $750,000 in earnings, impacting her ability to achieve economic security, stability, and success for herself and her family.• Sadly, the wage gap widens as women achieve advanced degrees. Women with graduate or professional degrees earn $37,000 less each year than their male counterparts.• The lack of access to affordable child care has an additional $11.4 billion annual impact in lost productivity.To read the white paper and the 2024 Economic Issues for Women in Texas, visit www.txwf.org/research About Texas Women’s Foundation:Texas Women’s Foundation (TXWF) raises funds from a broad base of donors, including individuals, foundations and corporations. These resources support more than $6 million in investments each year that advance economic security and leadership for Texas women and girls through research, advocacy, grantmaking and leadership programs. . Since its inception in 1985, TXWF has invested nearly $85 million in Texas women and girls. As the organization prepares to celebrate its 40th year, the need to build #StrongWomenBetterWorld has never been more critical.The Foundation’s statewide research on the issues impacting Texas women and girls provides corporate, state and local decision-makers and lawmakers with critical data to inform policies, practices and programs across the state. Its advocacy, grantmaking and leadership programs support solutions that help Texas women and girls survive and thrive. In addition, Texas Women’s Foundation is an acknowledged leader and advocate in the impact investing movement, deploying 100 percent of its invested assets – endowments, operating investments and donor-advised funds – in a portfolio that yields strong financial returns and social benefits to women and girls. For more information, visit www.txwf.org , Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.