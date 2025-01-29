Texas Women’s Foundation Honors Leaders at its Leadership Forum & Awards Celebration on May 8

Texas Women's Foundation Maura Award and Young Leader Honorees. Dia Wall of WFAA, Ch. 8, serves as emcee. TXWF LFAC Co-chairs Debbie Dennis and Brooke Hopkins

Texas Women’s Foundation has announced details of its Leadership Forum & Awards Celebration on May 8, 2025, at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

We invite you to join us as we pour into the next generation of leaders at #BESTSELF and then hear from our stellar slate of honorees who have dedicated themselves to uplifting women and girls.” — Texas Women’s Foundation President and CEO Karen Hughes White

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas Women’s Foundation has announced details of its Leadership Forum & Awards Celebration on May 8, 2025, at the Omni Dallas Hotel (555 S. Lamar St., Dallas, TX 75202).The day begins with #BESTSELF , an event designed to empower teen girls to prioritize their health and wellbeing, develop strong communication and conflict resolution skills and lean into leadership opportunities. The evening dinner and Awards Celebration honors the 2025 Maura Women Helping Women and Young Leader recipients.Co-chairs for the event are business and community leaders Debbie Dennis, Chief Customer Officer and SVP Human Resources and Corporate Affairs at Oncor Electric Delivery, and Brooke Hopkins, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal.Texas Women’s Foundation President and CEO Karen Hughes White said, “We invite you to join us on May 8th as we pour into the next generation of leaders at #BESTSELF and then hear from our stellar slate of honorees who have dedicated themselves and their careers to uplifting women, girls and families to strengthen our communities.”Maura Women Helping Women Award:For 46 years, the Maura Women Helping Women Award has been presented to more than 230 courageous individuals who have catalyzed change for women and girls.Brenda Jackson, selection co-chair and former Maura Women Helping Women Award recipient, and Carrie Freeman Parsons, TXWF Board Chair and selection co-chair, led the committee to select the following honorees:Cynt Marshall, Marshalling Resources Founder and The Dallas Mavericks (retired CEO)Anne Chow, The Rewired CEO FounderCarine M. Feyten, Ph.D., Texas Woman’s University Chancellor and PresidentJennifer Bartkowski, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas CEONirupama “Rupa” DeSilva, M.D., Parkland Health, UT Southwestern Medical Center ProfessorYoung Leader Award:The Young Leader Award recognizes breakthrough leadership exhibited by a trailblazer who is achieving success in a field, initiative or sector, and creating a path of opportunity for other women to follow. This year’s recipients:Haleigh Jones, Crawford, Wishnew & Lang AttorneyCristal Retana Lule, Children’s Health Vice President of Community RelationsTo learn more about this event and purchase a sponsorship, visit https://txwf.org/join-us/events/lfac-event/ For those interested in sponsorship, contact Joy Busch at maura@txwf.org or 214-525-5321.About Texas Women’s Foundation:One of the largest women’s foundations in the country, Texas Women’s Foundation (TXWF) knows that now more than ever is the time to create more equitable communities to build #StrongWomenBetterWorld. TXWF raises funds from a broad base of donors, including individuals, foundations and corporations. These resources support more than $6 million in investments each year that advance economic security and leadership for Texas women and girls through research, advocacy, grantmaking and strategic/educational initiatives. Since its inception in 1985, TXWF has invested nearly $85 million in Texas women and girls.The Foundation’s statewide research on issues impacting Texas women and girls provides corporate, state and local decision-makers and lawmakers with critical data to inform policies, practices and programs across the state. Its advocacy, grantmaking and educational initiatives support solutions that help Texas women and girls survive and thrive. In addition, Texas Women’s Foundation is an acknowledged leader and advocate in the gender lens investing movement, deploying 100 percent of its invested assets – endowments, operating investments and donor-advised funds – in a gendered impact portfolio that yields strong financial returns and social benefits to women and girls. For more information, visit www.txwf.org , Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram or donate now.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.