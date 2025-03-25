Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment Global Market Report 2025: Catalysts, Landscapes, Trends, & Projections

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment Global Market Report 2025

It will grow to $8.95 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

The chronic pulmonary hypertension treatment market has seen substantial growth in recent years and this trend is projected to continue. The market size, which was valued at $6.82 billion in 2024, is forecasted to climb to $7.21 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8%. Several factors contribute to this projected growth, including an increase in the prevalence of chronic pulmonary hypertension, drug approval, favorable reimbursement policies, escalating healthcare expenditure, and an aging population.

Is the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The chronic pulmonary hypertension treatment market is predicted to continue experiencing strong growth in the upcoming years, expected to escalate to $8.95 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.6%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to the ever-increasing demand for effective treatments, a surge in investments, an increase in government support for drug development, growing demand for advanced therapeutics, increasing awareness, and an increasing incidence of chronic brain injuries. Major trends in the forecast period include the development of new drugs and therapies, advancements in technology, collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, healthcare organizations, the identification of new molecular pathways, investments by governments and healthcare organizations, and the innovation of new therapies.

What Drives The Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment Market Growth?

The major driving force behind the surge in the chronic pulmonary hypertension treatment market is the high burden of cardiovascular diseases, a group of disorders that affect the heart and blood vessels and include conditions such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, and stroke. These disorders are fueled by risk factors such as unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, tobacco use, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and aging populations. Chronic pulmonary hypertension treatments aid in promoting cardiovascular health by lowering pulmonary artery pressure, enhancing heart function, and reducing the risk of heart failure and related complications. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a government agency in Australia, in December 2023, there were 14,100 doctor-certified deaths attributed to coronary heart disease CHD in 2021, which rose to 14,900 in 2022. This increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases is a key driving force behind the growth of the chronic pulmonary hypertension treatment market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment Market?

Numerous major companies are operating in the chronic pulmonary hypertension treatment market including Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, GSK GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Insmed, Cereno Scientific, Roivant Sciences, LGM Pharma, and Liquidia Technologies^3^.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment Market?

These key players in the chronic pulmonary hypertension treatment market are directing their focus towards innovative solutions, such as subcutaneous injection, to enhance patient compliance, improve convenience, and provide more targeted treatment options. Subcutaneous injections deliver continuous medication under the skin, which helps lower pulmonary artery pressure and enhance blood flow in pulmonary hypertension patients. In March 2024, U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck & Co Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA had approved Winrevair sotatercept-csrk, marking a significant advancement in pulmonary arterial hypertension PAH treatment. This innovative therapy presents unique benefits, setting it apart as a groundbreaking option for PAH.

How Is The Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment Market Segmented?

The chronic pulmonary hypertension treatment market is segmented by Drug Type, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel. Under Drug Type, it includes Endothelin Receptor Antagonists, Phosphodiesterase PDE-5 Inhibitors, Prostacyclin Analogs, Soluble Guanylate Cyclase SGC Stimulators. In terms of Route of Administration, the treatment can be Oral, Intravenous or Subcutaneous, Inhalational. And under Distribution Channel, it contains Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies. It is further subdivided by specific drugs and stimulators.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the chronic pulmonary hypertension treatment market. Other regions analysed in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

