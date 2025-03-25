Mega Millions Changes to $5 Game with $50 Million Starting Jackpot & Built-in Prize Multiplier

BATON ROUGE -- On April 5, sales begin for a brand new Mega Millions multistate game that includes a larger starting jackpot, slightly lower overall odds of winning, a built-in prize-multiplier feature and no break-even prizes. Along with these upgrades comes a price adjustment as the ticket cost moves from $2/$3 a play to $5 a play. It’s the second Mega Millions price change in the game’s 20 years.

“The new Mega Millions changes create a ‘fast-track’ multistate jackpot that will further diversify the Louisiana Lottery’s product portfolio,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “With Powerball and Mega Millions having different starting jackpots, draw nights, and game features, we are giving our players more choices than ever before in how to play multistate, multimillion-dollar jackpot games all week long.”

Fast tracking the jackpot size begins with a starting jackpot that will more than double to $50 million, and an average jackpot size will soar to $803 million. As a nice touch, the odds of winning the jackpot will improve slightly from 1 in 302.5 million to 1 in 290.5 million.

It's not just the jackpot getting a big boost; to pump up other prize levels, every play will include a multiplier that prints automatically on the ticket. Any winnings for the play are multiplied by that number. This will result in larger average nonjackpot prizes, particularly with the inclusion of a new 10x prize multiplier (in addition to 2x, 3x, 4x and 5x)! That means up to a $10 million prize is possible for matching all five white-ball numbers.

With the new Mega Millions, there will be no break-even prizes. Regardless of the multiplier, players will win at least double the cost of the play when they win. For example, the prize for matching just the yellow Mega Ball number will range from $10 up to $50 when the new game goes live.

Overall odds of winning a prize will get slightly better, moving from 1 in 24 to 1 in 23, as one yellow Mega Ball number is being removed from the matrix. So players will select 5 of 70 white-ball numbers and 1 of 24 yellow Mega Ball numbers. For that reason, old playslips (both paper and digital on the Lottery’s Official App) will no longer work, and players must complete new ones.

In order to prepare the matrix change, the Lottery temporarily suspend the multidraw option for Mega Millions after the draw break on Jan. 28, 2025. On April 5, the multidraw option returns to Mega Millions, allowing players to purchase tickets for up to 20 future drawings. The first Mega Millions drawing under this new matrix will be Tuesday, April 8.

More information will be available on the Lottery’s website, louisianalottery.com/mega-millions. The Lottery reminds ticket purchasers to play responsibly, encouraging anyone who has a gambling problem, or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem, to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for help. Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age.