Louisiana Lottery Awards $125,000 in Cash Prizes to Second-Chance Winners at Golden Nugget® Grand Prize Event

Lottery CEO Rose Hudson congratulates John Connolly of New Orleans on his $100,000 prize won during the Lottery's Golden Nugget Grand Prize Event.

LAKE CHARLES -- This past summer, 10 lucky finalists were randomly selected from over 55,000 entries in the Louisiana Lottery’s Golden Nugget® Second-chance Drawings to win a VIP Prize Package trip to the Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel and Casino, March 7-9. The prize also included the chance to win up to $1 million during a Grand Prize Event, with all finalists walking away with at least $500.

The prize package consisted of suite accommodations for the winner and a guest for two nights, a $100 food credit and $1,000 spending cash, as well as participating in the gold prospector-themed event held March 8 in the promotional area of the casino lobby.

John Connolly of New Orleans ended up the top prize winner of the evening, taking home $100,000 during the final round of the event.

The event began with each finalist donning eye protection glasses, a bandana, western hat and gloves to prepare them for the job of breaking open gem “nuggets” with a prospector’s pick to reveal numbers that corresponded to prize envelopes.

During the first two prize rounds, Blaise Dempster of Destrehan, Daniel Burton of Benton, Tracy Holmes of Baton Rouge and Emmit Brown Jr. of Baton Rouge each won $500. Also, Coby Williams of Breaux Bridge, Eloise Horton of Baton Rouge and Ronald Wilkinson of Maurepas each won $1,000. Finally, Mary Miller of Mansura and Linda Granger of Eunice won $10,000.

Connolly made it to the final round to win $100,000 but missed the $1 million prize when his two gold envelopes did not reveal matching golden nugget symbols. Connolly, a chemical engineer who describes himself as a “gambler at heart” said he plans to buy a new truck with his winnings.

“The Lottery aims to give players added value and excitement with their ticket purchase,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “Offering these VIP trips to the Golden Nugget® right here in Louisiana, where players had a second-chance to potentially win up to a million dollars, is just one way we’re doing that this year!”

Lottery ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. Scratch-off tickets must be claimed within 90 days of the official game closure date. Anyone who may have a gambling problem or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem should call toll free 1-877-770-7867 for help

Golden Nugget® and related marks and logos are registered trademarks of GNLV LLC and its affiliates. All rights reserved. The Louisiana Lottery Corporation is solely responsible for conducting and administering the Golden Nugget® scratch-off games and related drawings. Golden Nugget Lake Charles LLC shall have no responsibility for any prize selection or award. Self-excluded and Golden Nugget® prohibited persons are not eligible to enter second-chance promotion.