Alternus Clean Energy and Hover Energy Provide Progress Update: $6M in Client Orders and 75 MW Pipeline

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (OTCQB:ALCE)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alternus Clean Energy (OTCQB: ALCE, ACLEW) ("the Company" or "ALCE"), a transatlantic independent power producer, today announced significant and ongoing progress in its strategic partnership with Hover Energy. The companies currently have open client orders totaling $6 million, with deliveries expected to commence in the second half of 2025. Alternus and Hover are advancing a pipeline of microgrid projects exceeding 75 MW of capacity, serving blue-chip global clients in the United States and the United Kingdom.Established in August 2024, the partnership between Alternus and Hover Energy aims to deliver next-generation microgrid solutions explicitly designed for data centers, including rapidly growing "edge" data centers and corporate clients seeking reliable, sustainable energy solutions.Alternus CEO Vincent Browne remarked, "The combination of skills and resources in this partnership is unmatched and will deliver previously unavailable solutions. We envision a future where traditional grids connect seamlessly with hundreds, even thousands, of microgrids."Hover Energy CEO Chris Griffin added, "Companies require turnkey solutions to directly achieve tangible net-zero decarbonization goals. Our collaboration with Alternus means we can comprehensively design, build, and deliver those solutions."This strategic collaboration leverages Hover's patented microgrid technologies, including innovative wind generators and advanced energy control systems, and Alternus' extensive expertise in independent power production (IPP) operations and project financing. Together, these capabilities enable a consistent, zero-carbon energy supply, significantly reducing client reliance on traditional grid infrastructure.In a recent interview on Investing.com, Griffin emphasized the importance of microgrids in contemporary energy infrastructure, stating, "People need to utilize microgrids and have traditional grid systems as a backup."The microgrid market is projected to surpass $100 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 20.5% from 2024, underscoring the rapidly increasing importance of localized energy solutions capable of operating independently or alongside main electrical grids.About Alternus Clean Energy, Inc.:Alternus Clean Energy, Inc. is a renewable energy company committed to advancing sustainable solutions. With a focus on utility-scale projects, such as solar parks, and complementary technologies like microgrids and battery storage, we aim to deliver comprehensive, clean energy across Europe and America. Through strategic investments, we are building a portfolio poised to lead the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, please visit https://alternusce.com/ About Hover EnergyHover Energy is a leading developer and provider of microgrid solutions, specializing in integrating wind and solar power into advanced microgrid infrastructures and proprietary control systems. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Hover Energy delivers cutting-edge technologies that empower clients to achieve energy independence and environmental stewardship in the relentless pursuit of global real zero.Forward-Looking Statements:Certain information contained in this release, including any information on the Company's plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the Company's management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this notice, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Such statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company cautions that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and other factors that may cause the actual financial results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from the Company's estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements should not be relied upon as representing Alternus' assessments of any date after the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.Media Contact: ir@alternusenergy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.