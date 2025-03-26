BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Signs MOU for BG City Building to Boost Innovation, Sustainability, and Governance in Brazil

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia - Green Infrastructure BlueGrace Energy Bolivia + Petram - NFT Integration

A transformative joint venture bringing clean energy, innovation, and smart governance to municipalities across Brazil.

PORTO ALEGRE, RIO GRANDE DO SUL, BRAZIL, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a visionary collaboration to modernize and empower local governance, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), Drake P. Tech Byz Ltda., and Pavan e Associados Ltda. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch BG CITY BUILDING—a strategic joint venture dedicated to developing sustainable, zero-emission infrastructure across Brazil. Supported by key institutional partners such as CEAP (Centro de Estudios de Administración Pública), AEMERJ, and Banco do Brasil, the initiative addresses longstanding systemic challenges facing municipalities, from financial shortfalls to outdated infrastructure.BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) will serve as the project’s financier and technology provider, while Drake and Pavan—together forming the GRUPO ESTRATÉGICO—will lead operations, infrastructure development, and legal structuring. This initiative aims to support municipalities with over 100,000 inhabitants by delivering green, scalable urban mobility solutions such as solar power plants (UFVs), energy storage systems, electric bus charging stations, and full electric fleets.In partnership with Maximance 2030, BGEB brings institutional-grade credibility to the platform through the world’s first ISIN-registered ( UK.BG.MAX 785.985257 ) voluntary carbon credits (VCC), setting a new benchmark for legitimacy in global carbon markets.To enhance financial transparency and accelerate funding, BG CITY BUILDING will leverage blockchain-based tokenization of project assets through the BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT) and Petram.Each BGACT token represents one metric ton of CO₂ offset and is paired with a verifiable NFT certificate, offering unique digital proof of ownership, origin, and environmental impact.Additionally, BGEB has integrated Petram, a decentralized cryptocurrency with a fixed supply of 1 billion coins. This enhances transaction efficiency and transparency, particularly in real estate projects. The integration—enabled through a joint venture with NEXUS GLOBAL ONE GROUP (NGOG)—reinforces BGEB’s leadership in sustainable infrastructure and digital finance.These tokens are securely listed and traded on NeXchange , a digital asset marketplace focused on sustainable and impact-driven investments. Through this platform, municipalities and institutional partners gain access to fractionalized, transparent, and liquid asset-backed investments—removing traditional barriers and improving capital mobilization.**Advantages of Tokenized Asset Integration:🔹 Full Transparency: Blockchain’s immutable ledger guarantees the traceability of all investments.🔹 Enhanced Liquidity: Tokenized assets can be traded peer-to-peer or institutionally via NeXchange.🔹 Fractional Ownership: Enables broader participation in high-impact infrastructure projects.🔹 Smart Contracts: Automate funding, reporting, and disbursement tied to project milestones.🔹 ISIN Registration: Adds regulatory confidence and global recognition to BGACT tokens.🔹 NFT Backing: Each token carries a unique digital certificate, ensuring authenticity and accountability.In its Phase 1 rollout, the initiative targets up to 20 pilot municipalities over the first 12 months. BlueGrace will provide an initial €1 million equivalent in tokenized funding—distributed over six monthly installments via BGACT tokens and/or Petram—to cover company formation, specialized hiring, infrastructure development, and municipal outreach. No cash disbursements will be made; all funding will be executed through blockchain-based digital assets. Funding will be recovered via the Fondo de Participación de los Municipios (FPM), a mechanism backed by the Brazilian government that ensures predictable municipal financing.The partnership will also leverage collaborations with international and national partners. BlueGrace Energy Bolivia may engage with entities such as APRISCO Group, Catalana Biogás, Irizar, and Tesla Group A.S. (Slovakia), while GRUPO ESTRATÉGICO will draw on its relationships with AIO S.A., 4all Tecnologia, and Sqreem Brasil to scale implementation efficiently and innovatively.Running parallel to this infrastructure drive is a nationwide initiative to modernize public administration. In collaboration with CEAP, AEMERJ, and Banco do Brasil—recognized globally as the most sustainable bank for eight consecutive years—the BG City Building program is equipping municipal leaders with the tools to manage resources more efficiently. This includes AI-driven bidding systems, legislative management tools, and e-learning platforms tailored for government professionals. Over 32,000 public managers across 640 municipalities have already been trained, with an ambitious goal of reaching 100,000 leaders to serve as agents of transformation.A 2024 study by the Confederation of National Municipalities (CNM) revealed that 71% of Brazil’s municipalities face financial crises and lack the resources to modernize infrastructure. With tokenized financing now available—offering secure, upfront disbursements, traceability, and minimum packages of R$20 million—municipalities can confidently pursue smart, high-impact urban development.Priority investment areas include urban mobility, public health, education, public security, innovation, sustainability, and disaster management.BG CITY BUILDING is proposing a vision for the future of municipalities across Brazil, aiming to create resilient, autonomous, and future-ready communities through the integration of sustainability, tokenized finance, smart technology, and transparent governance. Governed by Brazilian laws, this planned initiative seeks to transform the municipal landscape with clean energy infrastructure, ISIN-registered voluntary carbon credits, and decentralized digital finance backed by real, verifiable assets. If realized, this proposal could establish a new model of equitable, scalable development, aligned with global sustainability standards, empowering municipalities to drive inclusive growth while reducing environmental impact.- - - - - - - - - - - - - -BlueGrace Energy BoliviaA global consortium of energy experts is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Our team specializes in clean and renewable energy, boasting decades of experience in pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society. Learn more at https://bluegracebolivia.com/ PAVAN E ASSOCIADOS LTDAA Brazilian private limited company focused on investment, international trade, and business development. With a diverse portfolio of affiliated companies, PAVAN operates in infrastructure, civil works, industrial assembly, and renewable energy. Backed by a highly experienced team, the company delivers innovative solutions while promoting sustainability, social responsibility, and transparency. PAVAN is also expanding its international trade operations, particularly in food commodities, energy products, and industrial equipment.DRAKE P TECH BYZ LTDAFounded on May 8, 2023, the company specializes in business management consulting, excluding technical consulting. The company provides strategic and operational support tailored to help businesses grow and improve, focusing on innovation, efficiency, and sustainable results.- - - - - - - - - - - - - -For further information, please contact:JULIO JOSE MONTENEGROjmontenegro@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.UU.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZnelopineda@bluegracebolivia.com+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)For all media inquiries, please contact:Ivan Lindeivan.linde@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (786) 273-7068 (Miami - EE.UU.)- - - - - - - - - - - - - -DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. Any projections in this announcement come with a warning. They are current as of the release date, and the Company will update them if mandated by securities regulations.- - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.