Dr. Marina McLean of MegaWomen and RMM Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BEDFORD, TX, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- r. Marina McLean is a woman who has been honored for achievements in more than one discipline and readily admits to being an overachiever. One of the areas she is noted for is her coaching; the way she inspires other women and provides advice and tools that can help them reach a higher level of achievement. She herself has kept rising, with an undergraduate degree and then a doctorate in Divinity, and coaching certifications as a Life Coach in 2018 and Master Coach in 2019. She will be talking about her global efforts to empower women in one of two upcoming interviews. The MegaWomen initiative is a means for women to create connect, collaborate, and use innate skills to explore greater success, without sacrificing their peace of mind or self-care.

Another mainstay that made Dr. McLean a household name is RMM -- a ministry with a set of initials that have two meanings. Of course, one is her and her husband’s names (Marina and Renny McLean), and the other is Revelations, Miracles and Manifestations. Spirituality, Christian doctrine, and fathomless belief in God are more than just a lifestyle for Dr. McLean: they drive every moment of her life, and support every aspiration she has, whether for herself and others.

Dr. McLean is a multitalented artist who excels as a life coach, keynote speaker, songwriter and worship leader.

Many of her pursuits are conducted with the husband she met as a youth. They had been part of the choirs from two different churches when they first connected. She saw a rare depth and they engaged in conversation and became fast friends. It progressed later, personally and professionally.

The McLeans spread messages and positive energy in many forms -- from books, to music, to TV shows that stream on the RMM@app available on all major platforms such as Apple TV and Roku. The Infinity Center is the name of their online church, where you can hear inspirational messages and music. The streaming channel also features her MegaWomen conferences, and face-to-face interviews with powerful women who are discovering their hidden talents and worth, and role modeling leadership and impactful mindsets. MegaWomen is a 501-c-3 organization.

“Creators need a space where they can connect and collaborate. Where they can go further through networking. We brainstorm, help fine tune branding, and increase the return on marketing plans. The energy in the room is simply incredible.”

In her two interviews this March, Dr. McLean talks about the Mega Women and their annual conferences. She also discusses her work as an author, especially All Things Dr. Marina, a book for worship leaders that helps them in relating to the Lord and advancing the mission of their churches. The book has been acknowledged with Christian Literary Awards. She also developed The Invitation, a 52-week devotional journal that can be used to document the miracles people witness and what they’ve experienced through the McLean’s ministry.

The McLeans clearly have an entrepreneurial spirit in addition to their godly spirit. Together, they launched a line of organic spice mixes with the label Kosher Kitchen. Her MegaWomen organizations is forging a global community of leaders, pioneers, and entrepreneurs. And in the shop section of their website, you can purchase items that further the message of women with a mission, such as a T-shirt that says SWAG, Spiritual Women After God. Everything this woman does is with a positive mindset and a feeling of inner power. That is why the radio team heralded Dr. Marina as one of their Empowering Women.

As Dr. Marina advances in age, she only seems to become more impactful. She tells women don’t retire, re-fire, find a new use for your energy and creativity. Accomplishing new and greater things is what she calls good mischief.

Hear more of her stirring words in the two March podcasts.

Close Up Radio recently featured Dr. Marina McLean in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday, March 24th at 1pm Eastern and on Monday, March 31st at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-dr-marina-mclean-of/id1785721253?i=1000700664962

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-270899994/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5o3Y32Rln3vdjHFu6GWyXf

For more information about Mega Women and Dr. McLean please visit https://www.rmm.global/ and https://www.drmarinamclean.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.