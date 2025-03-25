XetaBase by Zetta Genomics Now Available on AWS Marketplace

Zetta Genomics launches XetaBase on AWS Marketplace, for realtime genetic insights to improve cancer and rare disease diagnosis for researchers and clinicians.

This partnership aligns with our mission to open the access to genomic research and analysis tools, for healthcare and researchers to push the boundaries of innovation and patient outcomes.” — Ignacio Medina, CEO of Zetta Genomics

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zetta Genomics announce that XetaBase , its premier genomic data platform, is now available for purchase on AWS Marketplace . This marks an exciting milestone in Zetta Genomics’ mission to make powerful, user-friendly tools more accessible to genomic researchers and clinicians worldwide. Born out of our work with the University of Cambridge and Genomics England, XetaBase delivers relevant genetic insights within 60 seconds to increase the success of treatment outcomes across many cancer and rare disease patients. By partnering with AWS Marketplace, Zetta Genomics will improve its offering to Healthcare providers with seamless access to its products, ensuring they can acquire XetaBase through the most trusted and widely-used online platform.As the world moves to genomic medicine, with the UK in particular scaling up to 100K genomes sequenced per year for clinical interpretation, the strain on outdated systems will only escalate. Traditional tools are not built to scale, leaving an estimated ~97%* of hospital data siloed and unused - wasting an immense resource that could transform patient care and medical research. The storage and computational power required to process genetic analysis at today’s levels are costly, adding financial pressure to vital healthcare providers’ budgets and in some cases would mean exclusion from research programs and hospital access.Zetta Genomics’ XetaBase is a powerful, collaborative real-time genomics platform designed to transform patient care by delivering rapid, actionable genetic insights. This efficiency allows clinicians to interpret up to 20 times more cancer cases per week and doubles the diagnostic rate for rare diseases. The AWS infrastructure provides a more sustainable solution for organisations as they no longer need their own servers to run and maintain it.“Variation in the human genome is vast, so I need a solution to help me find the needle in the haystack. XetaBase is unique - a technology that allows me to visualise patient variants in ways that are user friendly and intuitive.” says Dr Caoimhe McKenna, Clinical Genetics Consultant in Northern Ireland Regional Genomics Service. “With XetaBase I can identify diagnoses faster”.XetaBase features a dynamic database that stores insights from past cases, providing clinicians with a continuously expanding resource of reference points to enhance diagnostic accuracy. The system can also federate data between organisations to provide a secure network of information for more in-depth learning, alongside integrated workflows and notebooks, XetaBase is a complete solution to genomic storage and analysis built to fit the market needs.“We are excited to bring XetaBase to AWS Marketplace,” said Ignacio Medina, CEO of Zetta Genomics. “This partnership aligns with our mission to open the access to genomic research and analysis tools, for healthcare and researchers to push the boundaries of innovation and patient outcomes. We believe this will accelerate the adoption of XetaBase, empowering more discoveries around the world.”Learn more about transforming your clinical genomics capabilities with large-scale genomic solutions, streamline your workflows and data management, contact info@zettagenomics.comor to make a purchase, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-4rbpc4j7fwhhq?sr=0-1&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa *Reference: https://www.weforum.org/stories/2019/12/four-ways-data-is-improving-healthcare/

XetaBase feature tour of Analysis in action

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.